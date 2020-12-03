OSU football notebook: The defense keeps its confidence; O-line continues without Teven Jenkins

Defense remains confident
Oklahoma State won an old-fashioned Big 12 game against Texas Tech last week. The Cowboys scored 50 points after surviving a third-quarter shootout. The offense had a strong day behind Dez Jackson’s 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Although the defense forced three turnovers, it allowed 44 points and 639 total yards. The defense had held firm for OSU for most of the season, but the past two games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma were rough. Safety Tanner McCalister said that hasn’t wavered the defense’s confidence.
“The confidence is still high,” McCalister said. “I think if anything we were just really humbled. A lot of guys are just ready to get back out there and get back to that defense from maybe Tulsa or West Virginia (games) when we were holding guys to 20 or less.”
McCalister said the defense is traveling to Fort Worth with a chip on its shoulder as it prepares for Saturday's 11 a.m. game.
“Texas Tech is a good team, but I don’t think they should have had as many points as they did,” McCalister said. “If anything, we have a little chip on our shoulder and we’re ready to show everybody that we’re still that defense that we were earlier in the year.”
Jenkins opts out of rest of season
The OSU offensive line has been taking hits all year with injuries. The line took its biggest hit when its best lineman, Teven Jenkins, announced his decision Monday to opt out of the rest of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.
“Although I cannot see where my future lies, I’ve cherished every moment I’ve had at OSU,” Jenkins said on Twitter.
Jenkins left the Bedlam game with an injury and wasn’t in the stadium for Senior Day against Texas Tech last week. Gundy said he had been having some lower back issues.
Jenkins is a big loss for the Cowboys, but the O-line had one of its best games of the season without him. OSU finished with 317 rushing yards against Texas Tech, and the line did a solid job protecting quarterback Spencer Sanders.
“We had to move some people around because we lost Teven, but that didn’t faze us at all,” O-lineman Jake Springfield said. “We just knew we had to come in and keep getting better every single day and it showed on the field.”
Williams injury update
Rodarius Williams is having an excellent season. He has proven to be among college football’s elite defensive backs, so losing him during the game against Texas Tech was a major blow to the OSU defense.
Williams left the game with a mild foot sprain. Gundy sounded optimistic about having him back against TCU, however.
“He had a mild foot sprain and it was just kind of nagging him a little bit,” Gundy said. “I believe it was the middle of the first quarter when he went out. Hopefully, he’ll be OK this week. It’s a big difference when he’s in the game and not in the game for our defense.”
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
