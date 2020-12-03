OSU football notebook: The defense keeps its confidence; O-line continues without Teven Jenkins

The OSU offensive line has been taking hits all year with injuries. The line took its biggest hit when its best lineman, Teven Jenkins, announced his decision Monday to opt out of the rest of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

“Although I cannot see where my future lies, I’ve cherished every moment I’ve had at OSU,” Jenkins said on Twitter.

Jenkins left the Bedlam game with an injury and wasn’t in the stadium for Senior Day against Texas Tech last week. Gundy said he had been having some lower back issues.

Jenkins is a big loss for the Cowboys, but the O-line had one of its best games of the season without him. OSU finished with 317 rushing yards against Texas Tech, and the line did a solid job protecting quarterback Spencer Sanders.

“We had to move some people around because we lost Teven, but that didn’t faze us at all,” O-lineman Jake Springfield said. “We just knew we had to come in and keep getting better every single day and it showed on the field.”

Williams injury update

Rodarius Williams is having an excellent season. He has proven to be among college football’s elite defensive backs, so losing him during the game against Texas Tech was a major blow to the OSU defense.