OSU football notebook: Cowboys still going for something special, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says

Ogbongbemiga’s message to fans
Oklahoma State entered this year with high expectations. The Cowboys declared their national championship aspirations during a January pep rally shortly after receiver Tylan Wallace and running back Chuba Hubbard announced their decisions to return.
The Cowboys have a stellar defense and multiple dynamic playmakers on offense. A possible College Football Playoff berth was in OSU’s grasp with a No. 6 ranking before losing to Texas last week.
OSU dropped to No. 14 after suffering its first loss of the season. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga had a message for the fans when he talked to the media Wednesday.
“This is going to be a long ride,” Ogbongbemiga said. “You’ve got to stick with us through thick and thin. Obviously, you don’t want any losses. You don’t want games like that, but this team is tightly knit. We’re still going for something special and it’s not over yet. Just stick with us. Something special is coming. Just thug it out because we’re going to keep grinding for y’all.”
The Cowboys travel to Manhattan to play Kansas State at 3 p.m. Saturday. K-State, OSU and Iowa State lead the Big 12 with one conference loss.
Wallace only focused on winning
Receiver Tylan Wallace was a 2018 Biletnikoff Award finalist and was playing at an All-American level last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury after eight games.
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Texas has returned from his injury and is looking like the same player. He tied his career-high of 11 catches that went for 187 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Wallace leads the Big 12 with 117.6 receiving yards per game, which ranks No. 14 in the country. He also leads the conference with seven catches per game, which puts him in the top 20 nationally.
Wallace has had a great start to this season but says he isn’t concerned with personal accolades.
“I try not to think too much about it,” he said. “I just go out there and just play the game as it goes. I don’t try to do too much or do more than just playing the game itself and just playing football. I try not to think too much about it. I just try to go out there and play my game.”
Who will win the red zone?
Kansas State has one of the best red-zone offenses in the country. The Wildcats have scored on all 21 of their red zone attempts this season. The only other school in the country with at least 13 trips to have scored on all of its red zone attempts is Florida. The Gators also have 21 red zone trips.
K-State has scored 15 touchdowns and six field goals. The Cowboys have one of the best red-zone defenses in the conference. OSU has allowed seven touchdowns and four field goals in the 14 red-zone appearances it has defended. Holding the Wildcats to field goals instead of touchdowns or possibly getting a takeaway could be the difference in making sure the Cowboys don’t suffer back-to-back losses.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
