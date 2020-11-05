OSU football notebook: Cowboys still going for something special, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Texas has returned from his injury and is looking like the same player. He tied his career-high of 11 catches that went for 187 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Wallace leads the Big 12 with 117.6 receiving yards per game, which ranks No. 14 in the country. He also leads the conference with seven catches per game, which puts him in the top 20 nationally.

Wallace has had a great start to this season but says he isn’t concerned with personal accolades.

“I try not to think too much about it,” he said. “I just go out there and just play the game as it goes. I don’t try to do too much or do more than just playing the game itself and just playing football. I try not to think too much about it. I just try to go out there and play my game.”

Who will win the red zone?

Kansas State has one of the best red-zone offenses in the country. The Wildcats have scored on all 21 of their red zone attempts this season. The only other school in the country with at least 13 trips to have scored on all of its red zone attempts is Florida. The Gators also have 21 red zone trips.