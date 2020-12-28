OSU football: Miami, Fla. quarterback D'Eriq King will be the last test of the season for the Cowboys defense in the Cheez-It Bowl

“We were not perfect, but many of the games we were reliable,” Knowles said. “We proved that we could win a game on defense on a number of occasions and I think that’s a big step forward for us. We had a struggle with the explosive plays for a two-or-three game stretch, which is something we had made great improvements on. I thought we corrected that. Did a great job in the last game. But overall we took a step forward in establishing a defensive culture here that matches the culture of our offense.”

Limiting the big plays will be important for containing King. He has completed at least one pass of 40 yards or more in eight of Miami’s 10 games. He has broken for a run of at least 20 yards in five games this season. A mobile quarterback can be especially dangerous in third-and-short situations.

Defensive end Tyler Lacy has done a solid job putting pressure on quarterbacks. He said when going against a mobile quarterback like King, he tries to be quicker in his decision making.

“Try to watch him and where he’s trying to go and beat him to the place where he’s trying to go is my main focus,” Lacy said. “I don’t want to rush tentative but still be worried about him scrambling and running out of the pocket.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.