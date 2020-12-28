OSU football: Miami, Fla. quarterback D'Eriq King will be the last test of the season for the Cowboys defense in the Cheez-It Bowl

The Oklahoma State defense has been solid for much of this year, and the Cheez-It Bowl against Miami will be another chance for the Cowboys to display its stout defense on a national stage.
The defense has anchored multiple wins for OSU this season. It didn’t allow more than one touchdown to any of its first three opponents, and the Cowboys managed to win four games this year when scoring 27 points or fewer.
The defense will have its hands full when it kicks off against Miami and its dual-threat quarterback, D’Eriq King, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando. King is completing more than 63% of his passes with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions and is averaging 52 rushing yards per game. King has rushed for more than 60 yards in four games this year, with his season-high being 105 yards in a 44-41 win against North Carolina State.
“I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do,” OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said of King. “He stresses a defense in all aspects and he’s really a complete quarterback when it comes to the modern-day college football game.”
Knowles has built a strong defensive culture in his third year with the Cowboys. OSU has the second-best defensive third-down percentage in the country and is tied for first with four defensive touchdowns. The Cowboys have the eighth-most tackles for loss and they’ve proven to have a knack for forcing turnovers.
“We were not perfect, but many of the games we were reliable,” Knowles said. “We proved that we could win a game on defense on a number of occasions and I think that’s a big step forward for us. We had a struggle with the explosive plays for a two-or-three game stretch, which is something we had made great improvements on. I thought we corrected that. Did a great job in the last game. But overall we took a step forward in establishing a defensive culture here that matches the culture of our offense.”
Limiting the big plays will be important for containing King. He has completed at least one pass of 40 yards or more in eight of Miami’s 10 games. He has broken for a run of at least 20 yards in five games this season. A mobile quarterback can be especially dangerous in third-and-short situations.
Defensive end Tyler Lacy has done a solid job putting pressure on quarterbacks. He said when going against a mobile quarterback like King, he tries to be quicker in his decision making.
“Try to watch him and where he’s trying to go and beat him to the place where he’s trying to go is my main focus,” Lacy said. “I don’t want to rush tentative but still be worried about him scrambling and running out of the pocket.”