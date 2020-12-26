OSU football: Miami and OSU have won recent bowl games in Orlando; both will try for another win in the Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma State is days away from playing in its 15th consecutive bowl game, against Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.

The teams will meet in Orlando to play each other for the second time ever and the first since 1991. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Both teams are looking for a win at Camping World Stadium after having recent success there.

OSU beat Virginia Tech 30-21 in the 2017 Camping World Bowl while Miami beat West Virginia 31-14 in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl, played in the same stadium.

“That was the only bowl victory for a decade prior to that,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “We’ve been trying to build the program step by step and part of doing that is, you kind of try to accomplish things that have been hard to accomplish here over the past few years. Winning a bowl game is right in that category and then to beat a team with the quality that Oklahoma State has will mean a lot as well.”

A win for Oklahoma State would give the Cowboys their 20th bowl game victory in school history. OSU holds a 19-11 record in bowl games, which is the fifth-highest winning percentage for schools with at least 20 bowl game appearances. A win for the Hurricanes would give them a nine-win season for the first time since winning 10 games in 2017 and their first bowl-game win in four years.