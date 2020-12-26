OSU football: Miami and OSU have won recent bowl games in Orlando; both will try for another win in the Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma State is days away from playing in its 15th consecutive bowl game, against Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.
The teams will meet in Orlando to play each other for the second time ever and the first since 1991. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Both teams are looking for a win at Camping World Stadium after having recent success there.
OSU beat Virginia Tech 30-21 in the 2017 Camping World Bowl while Miami beat West Virginia 31-14 in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl, played in the same stadium.
“That was the only bowl victory for a decade prior to that,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “We’ve been trying to build the program step by step and part of doing that is, you kind of try to accomplish things that have been hard to accomplish here over the past few years. Winning a bowl game is right in that category and then to beat a team with the quality that Oklahoma State has will mean a lot as well.”
A win for Oklahoma State would give the Cowboys their 20th bowl game victory in school history. OSU holds a 19-11 record in bowl games, which is the fifth-highest winning percentage for schools with at least 20 bowl game appearances. A win for the Hurricanes would give them a nine-win season for the first time since winning 10 games in 2017 and their first bowl-game win in four years.
“You work so hard all year and a bowl game is like a prize or a present at the end of the year,” OSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse said. “So of course you want to win and go out on a good note because you’re going against a good team and it’s a special matchup.”
The Cowboys suffered their biggest disappointment of the season Dec. 5 when a 29-22 loss at TCU knocked them out of the Big 12 championship race. OSU had already suffered losses to Texas and Oklahoma prior to that game.
OSU finished the regular season well short of its conference and national championship aspirations. Coach Mike Gundy said earlier this month that it would be unfair to compare this team to the roster that started the year because of the multiple injuries OSU has dealt with.
The Cowboys ended the regular season with a 42-3 win at Baylor, and winning a bowl game against a Miami team that finished third in the ACC behind two College Football Playoff teams would be a major lift to end the season.
Miami headed into its last regular-season game against North Carolina with a chance at a New Year’s Six bowl, but that was derailed by a 62-26 loss to the Tar Heels. The Hurricanes are looking to replace that disappointment with their first bowl game victory since 2016.
“I think our guys were upset (with the UNC loss),” Diaz said. “I think we have a team that obviously has a bad taste in their mouth from the way that we finished, and they do not think that's representative of who they were the rest of the year, so we did try to mentally sort of reboot the system this past week.”