OSU football: Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tried to will his team to a win but the Cowboys came up short

“Amen is a hell of a football player,” said defensive end Brock Martin, who scored on a 42-yard fumble return after a Malcolm Rodriguez forced fumble. “He always has been since I got here. He plays hard and he doesn’t have any quit in him. When you need big plays to be made Amen made them.”

Ogbongbemiga’s first forced fumble was recovered by Rodriguez in the third quarter when OSU trailed 22-16. He recovered his own forced fumble early in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys leading 22-21. It gave the offense the ball on the TCU 44-yard line and a chance to extend the lead. The Cowboys went four plays then a punt. The offense didn’t turn any of OSU’s takeaways into points.

When the life was sucked out of OSU late in the fourth quarter after an interception in the end zone, Ogbongbemiga was there to make the biggest play of the game for the Cowboys. OSU trailed by seven points with 4:14 left. The Horned Frogs were looking to drain the clock when Ogbongbemiga stripped TCU quarterback Max Duggan and recovered the ball to ran it to the TCU 26-yard line.

Ogbongbemiga gifted the offense with a chance to drive 26 yards to tie the game with 3:30 remaining. OSU netted -2 yards on four plays with a turnover on downs. Ogbongbemiga had a career day on Saturday but the loss prevented him from celebrating his performance.