OSU football: Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tried to will his team to a win but the Cowboys came up short

When asked how disappointing it is to be eliminated from the Big 12 Championship race after losing at TCU on Saturday, senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga responded with just two words.
“No comment,” he said.
Missing out on the chance to compete for a Big 12 title is disappointing for everybody in the OSU locker room.
It’s disappointing for head coach Mike Gundy, who said competing for a conference title is the goal every year. It’s disappointing for receiver Tylan Wallace, who left the game with an injury after giving OSU a 22-21 lead to end the third quarter. It’s disappointing for safety Tre Sterling, who shielded OSU from a disappointing loss against Texas Tech a week earlier by returning a 65-yard interception for a score and recovering two fumbles before missing the second half of Saturday's 29-22 loss to TCU.
It’s disappointing for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, whose defense forced eight turnovers and accounted for 16 points in the last two games, and it’s disappointing for first-year offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, whose offense has been plagued with injuries. But watching Ogbongbemiga leave Fort Worth with a loss after playing his heart out was tough for OSU fans to process.
Ogbongbemiga set a new school record with three forced fumbles. He finished with 12 tackles and two fumble recoveries to help OSU tally five takeaways.
“Amen is a hell of a football player,” said defensive end Brock Martin, who scored on a 42-yard fumble return after a Malcolm Rodriguez forced fumble. “He always has been since I got here. He plays hard and he doesn’t have any quit in him. When you need big plays to be made Amen made them.”
Ogbongbemiga’s first forced fumble was recovered by Rodriguez in the third quarter when OSU trailed 22-16. He recovered his own forced fumble early in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys leading 22-21. It gave the offense the ball on the TCU 44-yard line and a chance to extend the lead. The Cowboys went four plays then a punt. The offense didn’t turn any of OSU’s takeaways into points.
When the life was sucked out of OSU late in the fourth quarter after an interception in the end zone, Ogbongbemiga was there to make the biggest play of the game for the Cowboys. OSU trailed by seven points with 4:14 left. The Horned Frogs were looking to drain the clock when Ogbongbemiga stripped TCU quarterback Max Duggan and recovered the ball to ran it to the TCU 26-yard line.
Ogbongbemiga gifted the offense with a chance to drive 26 yards to tie the game with 3:30 remaining. OSU netted -2 yards on four plays with a turnover on downs. Ogbongbemiga had a career day on Saturday but the loss prevented him from celebrating his performance.
“He’s critical of himself,” Knowles said. “He wants to get better all the time so he wants to take his game to a new level. He’s always pushing to improve. I have a world of confidence in him and respect for him in the way he’s lead our team. I’m glad he’s got something for the record book.”
Ogbongbemiga applauded the five takeaways but said the defense gave up too many big plays. TCU had eight plays go for at least 20 yards on the way to racking up 501 total yards.
“You can’t ever be proud of a performance when you lose,” Ogbongbemiga said. “So we’ve just got so much to work on. Everybody has got to come with their hard hat and realize and look ourselves in the face. We lost that game as a defense. It wasn’t the coaches. The coaches were putting us in good position. It’s us as the players figuring out what we made of. We’ve just got to come to work.”
