OSU football: Iowa State had a couple of big plays but the OSU defense held firm against the best offense it faced this year

It wasn't as dominating as the 47-7 win over Kansas earlier this year, but Oklahoma State's defense rose to the challenge against the best offense it has faced this season against Iowa State.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for fewer than 200 yards just five times in his career. Oklahoma State became the third Big 12 team to hold Purdy to fewer than 200 passing yards in the 24-21 win Saturday. Purdy threw for 162 yards.
With both teams heading into the game trying to assert themselves atop of the Big 12 alongside Kansas State, it was a crucial game for the OSU defense to show it can perform under pressure, and it delivered.
Head coach Mike Gundy said he is pleased with the way his defense is playing.
“They do have maturity, they do have depth, they do have speed,” Gundy said. “So if they’re willing to put time and effort in, if they’re willing to focus and absorb information during the week, if they’re willing to practice hard, they have a chance to be a really good defense."
The Cowboys gave up two big runs to Iowa State running back Breece Hall. He broke for a 70-yard run in the first quarter and a 66-yard touchdown that tied the score at 14 in the third. Hall’s 70-yard run put the Cyclones on the OSU 22-yard-line. An incomplete pass, a 4-yard rush and a Purdy sack forced the Cyclones to attempt a 48-yard field goal, which missed. Hall averaged 2.7 yards per carry on his other 18 rushes outside of the two big runs.
“We got out of position on the long run,” Gundy said after the game. “They ended up rushing for 227 (yards). They had the long one, the 65-yarder that pushed it up there. And minimizing big plays is such a big part of the game today. Scoring when you get inside the 10, touchdowns instead of field goals, and then minimizing big plays. We gave them that big one but we forced a lot of punts.”
The Cowboys forced eight punts with five of them coming in Iowa State’s final six drives. Iowa State had eight second-half possessions. Five of them were punts and another one ended in a leaping interception by safety Kolby-Harvell-Peel, who stretched out to make an impressive snag in the third quarter.
Iowa State entered the game converting on 43% of its third downs but converted just 28% against OSU. The Cowboys have one of the best third-down defenses in the country. Their 19% conversion rate is the best in the country for teams that have played more than one game.
Purdy is the best quarterback OSU has faced this season, but the Cowboys have another tough challenge in Sam Ehlinger when they host Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday. Ehlinger is averaging 263 passing yards and 70 rushing yards in league play. He has thrown five touchdowns in two of Texas’ three wins this year.
“We had a real challenge last week with Purdy and a little bit different challenge this week with Sam,” Gundy said. “Sam is a really big strong running quarterback. They’re going to use 11 personal and 12 personal and they’ll design runs for him and he’s not scared to run. He’ll run like a tailback. They gain an extra hat that way. We’ll have to be really good up front, make sure we’re in our gaps and not get our eyes violated.
"Do I like where we’re at defensively? Sure I do. Do I have concerns with the teams we play coming up? Sure, because it’s a little bit different approach with each of these guys and we’re going to find out a lot more over the next two to three weeks."
