OSU football: Iowa State had a couple of big plays but the OSU defense held firm against the best offense it faced this year

“We got out of position on the long run,” Gundy said after the game. “They ended up rushing for 227 (yards). They had the long one, the 65-yarder that pushed it up there. And minimizing big plays is such a big part of the game today. Scoring when you get inside the 10, touchdowns instead of field goals, and then minimizing big plays. We gave them that big one but we forced a lot of punts.”

The Cowboys forced eight punts with five of them coming in Iowa State’s final six drives. Iowa State had eight second-half possessions. Five of them were punts and another one ended in a leaping interception by safety Kolby-Harvell-Peel, who stretched out to make an impressive snag in the third quarter.

Iowa State entered the game converting on 43% of its third downs but converted just 28% against OSU. The Cowboys have one of the best third-down defenses in the country. Their 19% conversion rate is the best in the country for teams that have played more than one game.

Purdy is the best quarterback OSU has faced this season, but the Cowboys have another tough challenge in Sam Ehlinger when they host Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday. Ehlinger is averaging 263 passing yards and 70 rushing yards in league play. He has thrown five touchdowns in two of Texas’ three wins this year.