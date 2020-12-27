OSU football: 'I think playing in the bowl game for me is the right way to go out;' Tylan Wallace on his decision to play in the Cheez-It Bowl

While many college football players of his caliber are opting out of bowl games, Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace has decided to play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Miami on Tuesday.
The 4:30 p.m. kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will be Wallace’s last game as a Cowboy. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver out of Fort Worth, Texas, has had a solid career in Stillwater and will go down as one of the best receivers in OSU history.
Wallace is headed to the 2021 NFL draft after this season, but finishing his career by playing in his final bowl game is important to him, he said.
“I think playing in the bowl game for me is the right way to go out,” Wallace said during a Sunday Zoom call with media. “I feel like I put a lot into the program and it means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to the guys. I wanted to go ahead and finish out the right way in my eyes and finish out the bowl game with them, and spend the last game, last few moments and everything with them.”
Kasey Dunn has worked closely with Wallace during his time at OSU as the receivers coach and now as first-year offensive coordinator. He said Wallace has been a joy to watch and he has a lot of respect for his decision to play.
“He probably has as much reason to opt out, as much as anyone,” Dunn said. “But the guy loves to play football, and he wants to be out here with his team and his teammates. There are a lot of senior receivers that he enjoys playing the game with and this is his last opportunity to do it. I have a ton of respect for the fact that he’s going to be out there on Tuesday playing the game with us and sharing those moments.”
Both Miami and Oklahoma State have players who have opted out. OSU offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, running back Chuba Hubbard and cornerback Rodarius Williams have all opted out. Although Wallace has chosen to play, he understands and respects others' decision not to play.
“Guys make their own personal decisions,” Wallace said. “I think that's them. It's their life. It's however they want to live it. So if they want to opt out, then I think that's great for them. Everybody has different situations. So you know, I think I see it easily either way or the other. I definitely praise guys, if they opt out, if they want to do their own thing, they have their own reasons for doing so and also guys that finish out the season, I think either way it goes, I praise either way.”
Having Wallace on the field makes OSU's offense more potent. Defenses have to pay attention to him at all times, which opens up the running game for the Cowboys. Wallace has been the No. 1 option for quarterback Spencer Sanders and having him available will give Sanders an extra level of comfort as OSU tries for its 20th bowl game victory.
The Hurricanes will be looking to bounce back from a 62-26 loss in their last game against North Carolina and recover from the 778 yards they allowed on defense. Miami safety Bubba Bolden, who played with Tylan Wallace at the Nike Open when they both were in high school, is not taking the Cowboys lightly.
“They have got some good players, and you know, we’ve schemed some things up for them,” Bolden said. “So it's a four-quarter game, so we've just got to come with our A-game.”