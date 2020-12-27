OSU football: 'I think playing in the bowl game for me is the right way to go out;' Tylan Wallace on his decision to play in the Cheez-It Bowl

While many college football players of his caliber are opting out of bowl games, Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace has decided to play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Miami on Tuesday.

The 4:30 p.m. kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will be Wallace’s last game as a Cowboy. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver out of Fort Worth, Texas, has had a solid career in Stillwater and will go down as one of the best receivers in OSU history.

Wallace is headed to the 2021 NFL draft after this season, but finishing his career by playing in his final bowl game is important to him, he said.

“I think playing in the bowl game for me is the right way to go out,” Wallace said during a Sunday Zoom call with media. “I feel like I put a lot into the program and it means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to the guys. I wanted to go ahead and finish out the right way in my eyes and finish out the bowl game with them, and spend the last game, last few moments and everything with them.”

Kasey Dunn has worked closely with Wallace during his time at OSU as the receivers coach and now as first-year offensive coordinator. He said Wallace has been a joy to watch and he has a lot of respect for his decision to play.