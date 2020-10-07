OSU football: Freshman QB Shane Illingworth accelerates development in first three games

“Once we had a little bit of consistency with the offensive line and Shane had some stats under his belt makes a big difference,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “We wanted to push the ball down the field a little bit and open it up. We were pretty conservative the first two games, and it was time to stretch it vertical, so we took a couple shots and it worked out.”

Most freshmen don’t expect to see the field in a season opener of a close game as a third-string quarterback, but Illingworth found himself running the offense late in the third quarter in the opener against Tulsa. The Cowboys were facing a 7-3 deficit when the four-star prospect replaced transfer Ethan Bullock, who stepped in after Sanders went down in the first quarter.

Illingworth’s first pass of his career was a 29-yard completion to Wallace that sparked an 86-yard drive ending in a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run. It was OSU's only touchdown during a 16-7 victory.

Illingworth completed 4-of-5 passes for 79 yards.

“Hats off to Shane, he stepped in during a moment where we needed a couple of plays,” Dunn said after the game. “He found the right couple of guys and got them the football. He got protection, settled up and did a nice job of standing in the pocket.”