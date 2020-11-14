OSU football: Freshman Brennan Presley scored his first TD against K-State; will he get a few more touches in Bedlam?

Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Saturday for its most highly anticipated game each year.

This year’s 6:30 p.m. Bedlam matchup has Big 12 championship implications for both schools.

The Cowboys would keep their place at the top of the Big 12 standings with their first Bedlam win since 2014. A win for Oklahoma would keep its Big 12 title hopes alive, but a third conference loss would pretty much close the door on OU’s chance at a sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship.

Two of the past three Bedlam games were decided by 10 points or fewer, including OU’s 48-47 victory in 2018. Saturday’s game could come down to a handful of big plays by either team. A few of those plays could come from players other than the usual culprits.

Major weapons like OSU receiver Tylan Wallace and OU receiver Marvin Mims are expected to make their share of big plays Saturday. But the X-factor for OSU could be a 5-foot-8, 165-pound true freshman receiver who only has one carry this season — former Bixby star Brennan Presley.

Presley hasn’t gotten a ton of action this year, but his 9-yard run that scored OSU’s only offensive touchdown in the 20-18 win at Kansas State showed his ability to make things happen with space.