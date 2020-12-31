OSU football: Defense held firm one last time to help Cowboys win the Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma State's defense was the backbone of the team all year, so it was fitting that the deciding play in the Cheez-It Bowl was a defensive stop by the Cowboys.
OSU jumped out to a 21-point lead Tuesday before Miami outscored the Cowboys by 18 points in the final three quarters to cut the lead to 37-34 with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter.
Miami had a shot to tie or take the lead when it started its final drive with 3:14 remaining. The OSU defense had a chance to flex its muscles one last time, and to end the 2020 season with the 20th bowl victory in program history.
The defense came through, as it did many times during the season.
The Hurricanes gained 18 yards in the first three plays of the drive to reach midfield. Three plays later, Miami faced its second third down of the drive. OSU, which entered the game with the second-best defensive third-down percentage in the country, held firm and forced a fourth down.
Both teams stepped to the line with 1:40 remaining, knowing that a stop on fourth-and-9 would seal the win for the Cowboys. Miami backup quarterback N’Kosi Perry dropped back for a screen pass to Michael Redding. Redding took off with open field in front of him, but linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez tackled him from behind to leave Miami a few yards short and force a turnover-on-downs.
“It’s just kind of relieving, I guess,” Rodriguez said of the potential game-saving tackle. “Coming in next year, still got a lot to work on. Like I said, there’s always something to work on. Just ending like that this year is kind of like a stepping stone for next year.”
That tackle would have been the last of Rodriguez’s college career in a normal year. Rodriguez is a senior who would have exhausted his final year of eligibility this season if it weren’t for the NCAA granting each player an additional year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodriguez is choosing to use his extra year next season.
He said the biggest reason for his return after talking it over with his family was getting his degree. He made a late switch of his major, which pushed his graduation date to next fall. Rodriguez also wants to work on some key points in his game, he said. One area he pointed out was missed tackles.
“I missed a couple tackles tonight,” he said after the game. “So learning on that and still kind of just using my hands and stuff towards the O-Line when I get pulled. So that’s one of the things I want to work on.”
Rodriguez had nine tackles and one pass deflection in the Cheez-It Bowl and ended the year with a team-high 82 tackles. His most important tackle was the last one of the season.
The defense is expected to lose a couple key pieces — including cornerback Rodarius Williams, who opted out of the bowl game to focus on the NFL Draft — but defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is happy with the group he has returning next year.
Redshirt junior safety Tre Sterling announced on Twitter his plans to return for the 2021 season. He led OSU with 13 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss against Miami. He also tallied a half-sack and one pass deflection.
“I think we've got a great group coming back,” Knowles said. “We played young guys here down the stretch at the end, particularly in the defensive backfield, and they came up and made big plays. I think we have a really good core (group) returning that have experience.”