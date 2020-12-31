OSU football: Defense held firm one last time to help Cowboys win the Cheez-It Bowl

“It’s just kind of relieving, I guess,” Rodriguez said of the potential game-saving tackle. “Coming in next year, still got a lot to work on. Like I said, there’s always something to work on. Just ending like that this year is kind of like a stepping stone for next year.”

That tackle would have been the last of Rodriguez’s college career in a normal year. Rodriguez is a senior who would have exhausted his final year of eligibility this season if it weren’t for the NCAA granting each player an additional year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodriguez is choosing to use his extra year next season.

He said the biggest reason for his return after talking it over with his family was getting his degree. He made a late switch of his major, which pushed his graduation date to next fall. Rodriguez also wants to work on some key points in his game, he said. One area he pointed out was missed tackles.

“I missed a couple tackles tonight,” he said after the game. “So learning on that and still kind of just using my hands and stuff towards the O-Line when I get pulled. So that’s one of the things I want to work on.”

Rodriguez had nine tackles and one pass deflection in the Cheez-It Bowl and ended the year with a team-high 82 tackles. His most important tackle was the last one of the season.