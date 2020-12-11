OSU football: Cowboys try to end regular season on high note with a win at Baylor

For the third time this season, Oklahoma State will try to pick up the pieces following a loss.
The Cowboys survived with a 20-18 win at Kansas State following the Texas loss and beat Texas Tech 50-44 after losing to Oklahoma in Bedlam. OSU still had a shot at reaching the Big 12 Championship following the first two losses, but the TCU loss last week knocked it out of the race.
Saturday's game against Baylor — which will now be played at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN after the Big 12 moved it Friday from its original 6 p.m. start — will be the first time OSU will take the field already knowing it has no chance of winning the conference.
How will the Cowboys (6-3 overall, 5-3 Big 12) respond after being eliminated from the conference championship? Cowboy back Jelani Woods said it starts with the veterans in practice.
“I would pretty much say it’s not necessarily about saying anything,” Woods said. “It’s showing body language, your emotions and how you approach the days after that. (Tuesday) everybody had a high spirit. Everybody was ready to fight and keep it moving.”
Baylor announced Thursday that it had shut down its football facilities but still planned on hosting the game. The Cowboys were supposed to play Baylor in October, but it was rescheduled for Saturday because of Baylor’s COVID-19 issues.
Baylor reached the conference championship last year, with its only two conference losses coming to Oklahoma. This season has been a rough year for the Bears and first-year coach Dave Aranda.
Baylor is 2-6, having lost four games by seven points or fewer. OSU coach Mike Gundy is looking deeper than Baylor’s losing record as he prepares for the Bears.
“People are going to get an idea of who Baylor is based on their record,” Gundy said. “But if you go back and look at their games and their scores, Baylor has been in pretty much every game that they’ve played. … We have to have great practices and really be committed in order to give ourselves the best chance to have success.”
TCU quarterback Max Duggan rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns against OSU last week. The Cowboys had a tough time containing Duggan, and Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer can also pick up yards with his legs. He has four rushing touchdowns this season.
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said playing against a mobile quarterback always makes things a little more challenging for the defense.
“When you have a running quarterback you have to be more disciplined to always watch him and be aware of what he’s doing with scrambling,” Ogbongbemiga said. “Kind of moving your zones and locking on the routes in zone coverage. It’s always a different challenge that comes with playing against a running quarterback.”
Baylor has won the last two games against OSU and the Cowboys haven’t beat Baylor on the road since 2009. Ending the year with a road win would be a nice lift for OSU before playing in this year’s bowl game.
