OSU football: Cowboys try to end regular season on high note with a win at Baylor

Baylor reached the conference championship last year, with its only two conference losses coming to Oklahoma. This season has been a rough year for the Bears and first-year coach Dave Aranda.

Baylor is 2-6, having lost four games by seven points or fewer. OSU coach Mike Gundy is looking deeper than Baylor’s losing record as he prepares for the Bears.

“People are going to get an idea of who Baylor is based on their record,” Gundy said. “But if you go back and look at their games and their scores, Baylor has been in pretty much every game that they’ve played. … We have to have great practices and really be committed in order to give ourselves the best chance to have success.”

TCU quarterback Max Duggan rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns against OSU last week. The Cowboys had a tough time containing Duggan, and Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer can also pick up yards with his legs. He has four rushing touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said playing against a mobile quarterback always makes things a little more challenging for the defense.