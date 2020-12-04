OSU football: Can the OSU offense duplicate last week's performance against a solid TCU defense?

Gundy gave high praise for TCU coach Gary Patterson, calling him one of the best coaches in college football.

“They don’t always get what some people consider four- and five-star players,” Gundy said. “They find a way to win. … I enjoy competing against him and they’re really good on defense again this year. They do a nice job. They run the ball and (Patterson) has a plan, so it’ll be a real challenge for us on Saturday.”

Finding consistency on the offensive line has been an issue for OSU mainly because of injuries that force the Cowboys to change personnel mid-game. Although the Cowboys were missing their top offensive lineman in Teven Jenkins, who announced his decision on Monday to opt out the remainder of the season, OSU still rushed for 317 yards.

Gundy credited the O-line success to the fact that all five players who practiced during the week leading up to the game managed to stay in the game. The Cowboys have been forced to shuffle guys around in the middle of the game multiple times this season.