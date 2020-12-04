OSU football: Can the OSU offense duplicate last week's performance against a solid TCU defense?

Oklahoma State had its best offensive game of the year in the win against Texas Tech last week.
The Cowboys scored 50 points for the first time since beating McNeese State 56-14 on Sept. 7, 2019. Scoring touchdowns has been an issue for OSU this season, but the Cowboys will try to build on last week’s performance when they play at TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Cowboys totaled 539 yards with third-string running back Dezmon Jackson rushing for 235 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start. Quarterback Spencer Sanders also rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 222 yards with a TD and interception.
“He played very well,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Sanders. “His composure was good. He graded high in his reads and took care of the football, so we were pleased with his game Saturday. … Hopefully, he’ll play as consistent as he did in the last game.”
Last week was a good boost for the OSU offense and first-year coordinator Kasey Dunn, who has had unfortunate luck with injuries. Texas Tech is at the bottom of the league in scoring defense, with Kansas the only team that allows more points than the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech also has the worst total defense in the conference. The Cowboys will face a much stingier defense Saturday. The Horned Frogs rank No. 4 in the conference for total defense.
Gundy gave high praise for TCU coach Gary Patterson, calling him one of the best coaches in college football.
“They don’t always get what some people consider four- and five-star players,” Gundy said. “They find a way to win. … I enjoy competing against him and they’re really good on defense again this year. They do a nice job. They run the ball and (Patterson) has a plan, so it’ll be a real challenge for us on Saturday.”
Finding consistency on the offensive line has been an issue for OSU mainly because of injuries that force the Cowboys to change personnel mid-game. Although the Cowboys were missing their top offensive lineman in Teven Jenkins, who announced his decision on Monday to opt out the remainder of the season, OSU still rushed for 317 yards.
Gundy credited the O-line success to the fact that all five players who practiced during the week leading up to the game managed to stay in the game. The Cowboys have been forced to shuffle guys around in the middle of the game multiple times this season.
“What’s happened to us is, if we’ve had a guy go down, in most cases we’ve had to move at least two people,” Gundy said. “And when you do that, the guy that you used during the week in the study guide, he gets thrown out the window. That’s a huge issue with offensive line play. … We at least kept the same five guys in the same positions in this last game and it allowed us to have less missed assignments.”
OSU will need to continue limiting its missed assignments if it wants to have success against the Horned Frogs. The Cowboys have the best third-down defense in the conference, but TCU ranks third. Too many mistakes will create third-and-long situations, which will be hard to convert against this TCU defense.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.