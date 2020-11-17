OSU football: Can the Cowboys get over the hump and earn their first Bedlam win since 2014?

Oklahoma has dominated the Bedlam series in recent years and Oklahoma State will try to loosen the grip with its first win since 2014 when it travels to Norman at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sooners hold an 88-19-7 record against OSU dating back to 1904. The Cowboys won back-to-back Bedlams in 2001 and 2002 but have gone 2-15 against OU since then. Both wins happened under head coach Mike Gundy -- in 2011 and 2014.

Getting over the Oklahoma hump hasn’t been easy for the Cowboys, but Gundy said he doesn’t believe there is any psychological carryover for players from year to year.

“All the other history and things that people talk about is really irrelevant in this game, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “It’s a game that’s coming up between two teams that have never played each other.”

Both teams are entering the game with two quarterbacks who have never started in a Bedlam game before. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders missed last year’s Bedlam game with a thumb injury, and backup Dru Brown started for the Cowboys in the 34-16 loss. OU QB Spencer Rattler is a redshirt freshman.