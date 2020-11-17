 Skip to main content
OSU football: Can the Cowboys get over the hump and earn their first Bedlam win since 2014?

Bedlam 2019

Oklahoma State's Dillon Stoner (right) fights for a pass with Oklahoma's Parnell Motley during Bedlam last season in Stillwater.

 Matt Barnard, Tulsa World file

Oklahoma has dominated the Bedlam series in recent years and Oklahoma State will try to loosen the grip with its first win since 2014 when it travels to Norman at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sooners hold an 88-19-7 record against OSU dating back to 1904. The Cowboys won back-to-back Bedlams in 2001 and 2002 but have gone 2-15 against OU since then. Both wins happened under head coach Mike Gundy -- in 2011 and 2014.

Getting over the Oklahoma hump hasn’t been easy for the Cowboys, but Gundy said he doesn’t believe there is any psychological carryover for players from year to year.

“All the other history and things that people talk about is really irrelevant in this game, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “It’s a game that’s coming up between two teams that have never played each other.”

Both teams are entering the game with two quarterbacks who have never started in a Bedlam game before. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders missed last year’s Bedlam game with a thumb injury, and backup Dru Brown started for the Cowboys in the 34-16 loss. OU QB Spencer Rattler is a redshirt freshman.

A win on Saturday would not only loosen the grip that OU has on the Cowboys, but it would also relinquish the hold it has on the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners have won five consecutive conference titles. Losing Bedlam would give OU its third conference loss, all but eliminating it from the title it has won every year since 2014.

The Cowboys don’t have many Bedlam wins in Gundy’s previous 15 years, but they’ve been close numerous times. OSU failed a 2-point conversion attempt that would have given the Cowboys a 1-point lead late in the 48-47 loss two years ago.

Five of OSU’s Bedlam losses in the past 15 years have been by single digits, including an overtime loss in 2012. In 2017, the Cowboys trailed by three points midway through the fourth quarter before an OU touchdown in the final minute pushed the score to 62-52.

“I think that these games have been very competitive,” Gundy said. “There have been times that we’ve played our best football. Our best game of the year and lost the game based on certain things happening. The way the ball bounces different ways. Our players continue to practice well. They’re buying into the system and what we’re trying to accomplish. Those are really the only things that I can gauge in us getting ready to play.”

See every Bedlam score since the rivalry began in 1904

Up next

No. 14 OSU at No. 18 OU

6:30 p.m. Saturday

ABC, KMOD-97.5, KFAQ-1170

OSU to have football-basketball doubleheader

The Oklahoma State men's basketball team will host its home opener against Texas Southern on Nov. 28, which is the same day the football team is hosting Texas Tech.

Tipoff time and broadcast information will be announced after the kickoff time for the football game is released. The Texas Southern game completes OSU’s 2020 basketball schedule.

OSU’s last meeting with Texas Southern was in 2006 when the Cowboys earned an 86-65 victory in Stillwater. The only other meeting was OSU’s 79-77 win in 1989.

OSU has a talented young roster this year led by top recruit Cade Cunningham and veteran Isaac Likekele. The Cowboys will travel to UT Arlington on Nov. 25 for the season opener.

