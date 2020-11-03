OSU football: After experiencing a top-10 loss against OSU two years ago, offensive lineman Josh Sills helps the Cowboys move on from the Texas upset

Oklahoma State’s loss to Texas last week put offensive lineman Josh Sills on the wrong end of a top-10 upset for the second time in three seasons.
Sills was on the ninth-ranked West Virginia team that traveled to Stillwater in 2018 and suffered a 45-41 loss to OSU which dropped WVU to No. 13.
The Mountaineers never fully recovered from that loss and dropped the next two games to Oklahoma then to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl. That experience allowed Sills to help his teammates keep their heads high after losing their No. 6 ranking with the 41-34 loss to Texas. The Cowboys are now ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll.
“We ended up getting beat that game and we went back to Morgantown everybody hung their heads,” Sills said of the 2018 loss. “Couldn’t get over it, didn’t watch film and we went on to lose the next (two games) after that. That was my biggest message is if you dwell on the loss then that’s what can happen. You come in, you watch film, you work out, you run (and) you put it behind you. Once film is over you go out, put your cleats on, your helmet (and) your pads. You go out to practice. It’s over. It’s done with. Forget about it.”
Quarterback Spencer Sanders had a career day throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns. He led a 65-yard drive with 73 seconds left in the fourth quarter to set up the game-tying field goal that forced overtime. But he took the loss pretty hard after committing three turnovers. Sills said Sanders was a little down during Sunday’s workout. He reminded Sanders the entire team took fault in the upset.
“He kind of hung his head because he felt like the mistakes that he had made had lost us the game,” Sills said of Sanders. “That’s one of those things where you have to reiterate to him it’s not a one-person game. It’s not an ‘I lost the game.’ You win as a team. You lose as a team. Every single person on all three aspects of the ball could have made a better play here, a better block here or a turnover there. It could have went one way or the other. It’s the ultimate team game.”
The Cowboys are aiming for a national championship this season. OSU’s blemished record makes that task even more challenging -- but not impossible. Every College Football Playoff field has had at least one team with one loss included.
Head coach Mike Gundy stays away from national championship talks with his players during the season.
“I’ve said this for years and years and years, we have to win the conference championship first before we can even get into consideration for that,” Gundy said. “The percentages are if you just look at the x number of years that we’ve had this, if you don’t win a conference championship, it’s extremely difficult to get in anyway. So we talk a lot about that. That’s been our goal here but then we don’t talk beyond the very next day once we get into the season. So I won’t ever mention a Big 12 Championship or playoffs or whatever.”
The Texas loss was upsetting but receiver Tylan Wallace said after Monday night’s practice that players had already moved on to this week’s game against Kansas State. He said that was one of the main focuses for the team leaders after the loss.
“The leaders on the team we just kind of made sure guys weren’t too down,” Wallace said. “And made sure they had the motivation to keep going and make sure we didn’t take a day off. We know that K-State isn’t taking a day off so we can’t take a day off. I think the key thing was just making sure that everybody was on point and ready for the next one.”
The Cowboys could have been standing alone at the top of the Big 12 as the only unbeaten team in league play after K-State was upset by West Virginia last week. Instead, the Cowboys join the Wildcats and Iowa State as the three Big 12 teams with one conference loss.
OSU handed Iowa State its first conference loss two weeks ago and now have a chance to give K-State its second consecutive loss at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Texas and Oklahoma have two conference losses and have found new life in the conference championship conversation after last week’s games.
Kansas State plays OSU this week before playing Iowa State following the off week. If Kansas State wins at least one of those two games, then two of the Big 12’s top three teams will have suffered a second conference loss.
Oklahoma State still has Oklahoma to play while Texas still has Iowa State and K-State on its schedule. The Big 12 could be headed toward a crazy finish in the race toward the championship game. The Cowboys can remain out in front with wins over K-State and Oklahoma in its next two games.
“Everybody realizes that we still have goals that we still want to reach and everybody is on that same mindset,” Wallace said. “Everybody realizes that we need to keep pushing forward if we want to achieve those goals."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.