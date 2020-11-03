OSU football: After experiencing a top-10 loss against OSU two years ago, offensive lineman Josh Sills helps the Cowboys move on from the Texas upset

Oklahoma State’s loss to Texas last week put offensive lineman Josh Sills on the wrong end of a top-10 upset for the second time in three seasons.

Sills was on the ninth-ranked West Virginia team that traveled to Stillwater in 2018 and suffered a 45-41 loss to OSU which dropped WVU to No. 13.

The Mountaineers never fully recovered from that loss and dropped the next two games to Oklahoma then to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl. That experience allowed Sills to help his teammates keep their heads high after losing their No. 6 ranking with the 41-34 loss to Texas. The Cowboys are now ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Poll.

“We ended up getting beat that game and we went back to Morgantown everybody hung their heads,” Sills said of the 2018 loss. “Couldn’t get over it, didn’t watch film and we went on to lose the next (two games) after that. That was my biggest message is if you dwell on the loss then that’s what can happen. You come in, you watch film, you work out, you run (and) you put it behind you. Once film is over you go out, put your cleats on, your helmet (and) your pads. You go out to practice. It’s over. It’s done with. Forget about it.”