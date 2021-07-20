OSU Flying Aggie goes to space with Bezos

By the time women were allowed in NASA's space program, all 13 members had aged out of eligibility.

Despite having 19,600 hours of flight under her belt, Funk never fulfilled her childhood dream of going into space — until Tuesday.

“For (Funk) to get to do this after being left out of those opportunities just because of her gender really shows how far we’ve come in equality,” Blansett said. “She’s a role model for everyone.”

Gathered in the Tulsa Air and Space Museum’s planetarium Tuesday morning, families and aficionados alike leaned back to watch New Shepard’s journey on the 360 degree screen. The children joined in the lift-off countdown as it reached T minus 10 seconds. Nearly 11 minutes later, Funk and the rest of the crew landed back in West Texas.

Those in the planetarium included the Roberts family, who had awakened before 6 a.m. and driven an hour and a half to watch the launch at the museum.