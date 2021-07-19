OSU Extension warns against spread of imported fire ants

Three years later, Royer and cooperating specialists from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry are still scouring pastures — and still finding — imported fire ants in northwestern Oklahoma, despite the best efforts of producers, Extension educators and ODAFF personnel to eradicate them.

The ants, native to South America, are believed to have arrived in the U.S. in Mobile, Alabama, by cargo ship in the late 1930s, according to the USDA.

They have since spread throughout the southeast and southcentral U.S. and are considered among the worst invasive species on record.

Imported fire ant nests are akin to small cities, sometimes containing as many as 200,000 ants.

When young queens mature in communities with more than one queen, they fly off with males to create new nests — a behavior helping to explain why imported fire ants can be so difficult to eradicate from an area.

“Getting rid of them can be a long, hard process, even though control options are well known, and most producers and community officials are willing partners in trying to eradicate the fire ants,” Royer said. “The good news is we’re finding far fewer fire ants in northwestern Oklahoma, generally only around the Laverne area these days.”