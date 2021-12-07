OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for Ohio State

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Sitting on a bench outside the ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott on Tuesday afternoon, in what proved to be his final hours as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, Jim Knowles explained why he came to Stillwater back in 2018.
"I was looking for a challenge,” he told the Tulsa World. “I was looking to grow as a coach. I could have stayed at Duke until I retired. But I wanted to grow as a person and as a coach and test out my knowledge against some of the best offenses in the country.”
Hours later, Knowles set about chasing his next challenge.
Ohio State announced the hiring of the 56-year old coordinator for the same position with the Buckeyes late Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came on the same day Knowles attended and spoke as a finalist at the ceremony for the 2021 Broyles Award — given to the nation's top assistant coach.
His exit leaves OSU in the market for a defensive coordinator for the first time since 2018.
It is not yet clear if Knowles will remain with the program through the Cowboys’ Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl date with Notre Dame.
“I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a release. “Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator.”
Knowles arrived at OSU in 2018 and performed a masterful turnaround of the Cowboys defense. Year 4 of the project this fall saw his unit finish third nationally in total defense and atop the country in sacks and tackles for loss while allowing a Big 12-best 16.8 points per game. The Cowboys charged to an 11-2 record and their first Big 12 Championship game on the back of Knowles’ group.
The success of OSU’s defense in 2021 and Knowles’ place among the five Broyles Award finalists — Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was named the winner Tuesday — sparked negotiations for a new deal to keep the fourth-year coordinator on the Cowboys’ staff. Coach Mike Gundy expressed confidence about inking Knowles to a new deal recently as Sunday.
Knowles' contract at Ohio State is expected to significantly exceed the $800,000 per year he was paid at OSU.
“So we’re in the process today and really some over the last couple of weeks of trying to work out a deal to keep him here,” Gundy said Sunday. “I think it’s best for Oklahoma State football and I think coach Knowles wants to be here. There’s a lot of details involved in that. But we’re working hard to keep him in place.”
Asked Tuesday following the awards ceremony if he expected to remain at OSU for the 2022 season, Knowles was non-committal.
“It’s hard to say right now because our contracts are running out,” Knowles said. “So right now I don’t have a contract, but we’re in the midst of negotiating that. Coach (Gundy) is going to do the best he can.”
Knowles replaced Glenn Spencer on Gundy’s staff following eight seasons as defensive coordinator at Duke under coach David Cutcliffe. His stint with the Blue Devils came after six seasons as head coach at Cornell from 2004-09.
Knowles' relationships with his players was part of the secret sauce that transformed OSU's defense in 2021. In his speech during the award ceremony Tuesday, Knowles talked about those connections.
"They want to be pushed," Knowles told the gathered audience. "They want to be challenged. Here's the thing: they have to know that you love them. They have to know that you care about them."
Minutes after the ceremony, Knowles pondered a question: Had he found what he was looking for when he came to Stillwater four years ago? Likely speaking with the knowledge of his impending exit to join the Big 10 powerhouse in Columbus, Ohio, Knowles responded with certainty.
“Absolutely,” he said. “100%. My experience has been great. Trial. Error. Success. It's all led me to some great relationships with the players that I'll value forever.”
