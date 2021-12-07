OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for Ohio State

“It’s hard to say right now because our contracts are running out,” Knowles said. “So right now I don’t have a contract, but we’re in the midst of negotiating that. Coach (Gundy) is going to do the best he can.”

Knowles replaced Glenn Spencer on Gundy’s staff following eight seasons as defensive coordinator at Duke under coach David Cutcliffe. His stint with the Blue Devils came after six seasons as head coach at Cornell from 2004-09.

Knowles' relationships with his players was part of the secret sauce that transformed OSU's defense in 2021. In his speech during the award ceremony Tuesday, Knowles talked about those connections.

"They want to be pushed," Knowles told the gathered audience. "They want to be challenged. Here's the thing: they have to know that you love them. They have to know that you care about them."

Minutes after the ceremony, Knowles pondered a question: Had he found what he was looking for when he came to Stillwater four years ago? Likely speaking with the knowledge of his impending exit to join the Big 10 powerhouse in Columbus, Ohio, Knowles responded with certainty.