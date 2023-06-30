A center that will serve as a hub for research and development on unmanned aircraft systems was officially launched Friday at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, with OSU officials also using the occasion to renew their long relationship with NASA.

OSU officials were joined by state and national leaders for the event, which included the dedication of the LaunchPad Center for Advanced Air Mobility, located in OSU-Tulsa's Helmerich Research Center.

Over 200 guests were in attendance as OSU also signed an agreement with NASA, continuing its 60-year STEM partnership with the space agency.

OSU President Kayse Shrum said: "Last year, Oklahoma State University set out a bold strategy to become the nation's preeminent land grant university. And one of the key pillars of the strategy is to be the nation's leader in aerospace innovation and research, and as today's events are demonstrating, we are well on our way to achieving this vision."

Joining Shrum and OSU leaders Friday were several elected officials, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern and Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear.

The Osage Nation is one of OSU's partners on the center, along with Tulsa Innovation Labs.

Guests also included some 30 faculty members from OSU and representatives of over 30 aerospace companies.

The LaunchPad Center is one of four projects included in the new Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster, which received $38.2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and executive director of OSU's Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education, said: "Aviation is entering its third golden age, and the LaunchPad Center for Advanced Air Mobility is on the cusp of translating research into significant industry advancements."

The federal challenge grant also helped create the Skyway Range, a flight test facility that connects the Osage Nation's Skyway36 Droneport in Tulsa, OSU's Unmanned Aircraft Flight Station near Stillwater and two additional sites in the region.

Skyway Range is located just five miles north of the LaunchPad Center, Jacob said.

"With the Skyway Range test flight facility, we have the capacity to test capabilities in the real world, eventually in both urban and suburban settings," he said.

The Skyway 36 Droneport, a working airport where OSU research is underway, is now fully dedicated to advanced air mobility applications, officials said. It offers immediate access to manufacturing space while allowing researchers to work hand-in-hand with industry.

LaunchPad's first industry partner, WindShape, will create an environmental test facility in the Helmerich Research Center. The facility will allow drones to be tested in wind, rain, ice and wildfire conditions while in a controlled laboratory environment, officials said.

Also attending Friday were representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense, Tinker Air Force Base, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Lankford said: "I was excited to be part of this. Because this is something that does affect all of us. It is a challenging problem that is unresolved on how we're going to handle the next generation of aerospace. We look at the drones that are up in the air and look at the aerial systems — but there are so many unanswered questions."

Jennifer Hankins, Tulsa Innovation Labs deputy managing director, said: "Today we are signaling to the nation that the Tulsa region and the state as a whole are on the rise and now more than ever positioned and destined for greatness."

Under its Space Act Agreement with NASA, OSU will work with the agency on joint research, technology transfer, technology development and educational and outreach initiatives, officials said.

The arrangement will also benefit LaunchPad Center researchers and companies, allowing them to collaborate with NASA on advanced air mobility efforts.