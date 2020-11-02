OSU coaches Mike Boynton and Mike Gundy have encouraged their athletes to vote; many of them will be voting for the first time

Receiver Tylan Wallace is in his fourth season with OSU and this is his first year as an eligible voter. Wallace said two weeks ago that he planned on getting with some of his teammates to schedule a time to go vote together. Many OSU players have used their voices to speak on societal issues over the past several months, and Wallace understands how participating in his first election process can play an important role in impacting some of those concerns.

“It’s really big especially with just the things going on in the country now that have been going on,” Wallace said. “There has been a lot of just crazy stuff going on so I think it’s a really big thing that guys, especially around my age, that go out there and put their vote in and just do what they can to I guess better the country in a way.”

Boynton has spent time educating his players not only on the importance of voting but helping with the important details surrounding the voting experience. Boynton and his staff have helped players locate their polling location and made sure players knew how to request absentee ballots for those voting remotely.

Who players cast their votes for is their choice, but the goal for Boynton and Gundy is to help their players be as informed as possible about the process.

“We don’t try to influence how they feel or what’s important to them but try to stress to them the importance of what these processes do for them (and) how it affects their life,” Boynton said. “I was the same way at 18. I didn’t understand why it was important for me to vote for a solicitor or an attorney general. Those things just didn’t resonate as a young person. And now as an adult, I understand that those people make decisions about the judicial system, about the school system, about where funds go in our community and so as a 38-year-old I have a better opportunity to share that experience with our guys.”

