Oklahoma State University has canceled its 2020 Homecoming out of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release Monday.
The decision reportedly doesn't affect the still-scheduled Oklahoma State football game against Texas Tech on Oct. 31, but events including the Harvest Carnival and Chili Cook-off, Hester Street Painting, and Walkaround won't happen in 2020.
"The Alumni Association understands the yearly return to the campus is a highlight for many OSU alumni and fans," said Tony LoPresto, OSU Alumni Association board chairman. "While we understand this decision will disappoint many Cowboys, we want to ensure Homecoming events can be enjoyed in a safe manner and that the centennial celebration is hosted in such a way that is representative of this one-of-a-kind OSU tradition."
Some on-campus events for students and virtual events for alumni are reportedly being considered as alternatives.
This year's homecoming was to be the centennial celebration, marking 100 years since the alumni's first events in 1920. The Sea of Orange Homecoming Parade began in 1930 and Walkaround featuring Greek life decorations began in 1966, according to the OSU Alumni Association website.