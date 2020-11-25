OSU basketball: The Cowboys will need to mature but the season opener showed their potential to be a dangerous team

Oklahoma State’s season opener at UT Arlington on Wednesday afternoon revealed what many OSU fans already knew.

The Cowboys are a very talented team but will need to continue maturing as the season goes along. OSU survived UT Arlington with a 75-68 win and freshman Cade Cunningham leading the way. He had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in his first college game.

Boynton said close games like that are the wins that allow the most teachable moments.

“It was really good for us,” Boynton said. “We’ll always take a win, but I’d rather be able to teach these lessons through a close win than try to convince them that they did something wrong when we win by 30.”

OSU showed its youth with 18 turnovers and 2-of-12 shooting to start the game. But Cunningham scoring seven consecutive points when OSU was struggling to score in the first half, Isaac Likekele’s seven assists and freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s motor off the bench are a testament to what type of team this young roster can become.

Not to mention, the rebounding that Boynton said was a concern for OSU heading into the year. Keylan Boone, who scored 12 points and 10 rebounds, joined Cunningham and Likekele (13 rebounds) to reach double-digit boards.