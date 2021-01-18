OSU basketball: The Cowboys will have a chance to beat back-to-back top-10 teams if they can handle their COVID-19 concerns before Saturday

Oklahoma State earned its biggest win of the season against Kansas last week before COVID-19 issues forced the Cowboys to pause all team activities indefinitely Friday.
The Cowboys were to play Oklahoma on Saturday. A Tuesday game at West Virginia already had been postponed because of the Mountaineers’ issues with the virus.
OSU will try to regain its momentum and pick up its third win against a top-15 opponent when it hosts No. 2 Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far,” head coach Mike Boynton said in a statement on Friday. “And we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities.”
If the Cowboys defeat the Bears, it will be their second-consecutive win against a top-10 team.
The Cowboys have wins over No. 12 Texas Tech, which was ranked No. 13 at the time, and No. 9 Kansas, which was ranked No. 6 at the time. However, OSU was not ranked in the most recent Associated Press Poll released Monday. The Cowboys received the third-most votes for teams that missed the top-25.
OSU has won three of its past four games but will be facing an undefeated Baylor team that is the front-runner to win the Big 12 this year. Getting over its COVID-19 issues is the first priority for the Cowboys before making sure to keep the momentum from their last game.
Freshman Cade Cunningham earned his third weekly Big 12 Conference award Monday when he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after tallying 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the 75-70 win over Kansas. He expects the Cowboys to have several more quality wins as the year goes along.
“This is a big-time win for us,” Cunningham said after the Kansas win. “We’re definitely going to take that confidence and put it in for the rest of conference play. I’m not trying to get overly excited on this win. We keep saying new era. This is something that we plan on doing in the future more consistently and have this be who we are.”
Knocking off the No. 2 team in the country for its second home win against a conference opponent would be a nice encore for OSU fans. Handing Baylor its first win should move OSU into the AP top-25 and would give the Cowboys a winning record in conference play if the game is played.