OSU basketball: The Cowboys will have a chance to beat back-to-back top-10 teams if they can handle their COVID-19 concerns before Saturday

Oklahoma State earned its biggest win of the season against Kansas last week before COVID-19 issues forced the Cowboys to pause all team activities indefinitely Friday.

The Cowboys were to play Oklahoma on Saturday. A Tuesday game at West Virginia already had been postponed because of the Mountaineers’ issues with the virus.

OSU will try to regain its momentum and pick up its third win against a top-15 opponent when it hosts No. 2 Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far,” head coach Mike Boynton said in a statement on Friday. “And we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities.”

If the Cowboys defeat the Bears, it will be their second-consecutive win against a top-10 team.

The Cowboys have wins over No. 12 Texas Tech, which was ranked No. 13 at the time, and No. 9 Kansas, which was ranked No. 6 at the time. However, OSU was not ranked in the most recent Associated Press Poll released Monday. The Cowboys received the third-most votes for teams that missed the top-25.