OSU basketball: The Cowboys prepare for a rematch with Texas Tech's McClung

Mac McClung scored 33 points in Gallagher-Iba Arena to help Georgetown hand Oklahoma State its first loss of the season last year.

McClung shot 50% from 3 in the 81-74 win, and the Cowboys will face McClung at least two times this year now that he is sporting a Texas Tech jersey. The first outing will tip off at No. 13 Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday.

OSU guard Avery Anderson had high praise for McClung when he spoke to the media Thursday.

“He’s a dang good player,” Anderson said. “He got the shot. He can dunk. He can create off the dribble. He’s a real good player. … I can’t wait to match up against him again because he got a dub at our home court and that puts a lot of fire in me to go out and show him what I can do on his home court.”

McClung is leading the Red Raiders with 14.4 points per game and has scored at least 20 in three of Texas Tech’s 10 games this season. OSU coach Mike Boynton isn’t taking this rematch with McClung lightly.