OSU basketball: The Cowboys prepare for a rematch with Texas Tech's McClung

Mac McClung scored 33 points in Gallagher-Iba Arena to help Georgetown hand Oklahoma State its first loss of the season last year.
McClung shot 50% from 3 in the 81-74 win, and the Cowboys will face McClung at least two times this year now that he is sporting a Texas Tech jersey. The first outing will tip off at No. 13 Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday.
OSU guard Avery Anderson had high praise for McClung when he spoke to the media Thursday.
“He’s a dang good player,” Anderson said. “He got the shot. He can dunk. He can create off the dribble. He’s a real good player. … I can’t wait to match up against him again because he got a dub at our home court and that puts a lot of fire in me to go out and show him what I can do on his home court.”
McClung is leading the Red Raiders with 14.4 points per game and has scored at least 20 in three of Texas Tech’s 10 games this season. OSU coach Mike Boynton isn’t taking this rematch with McClung lightly.
“He thinks he’s the best player on the court every game no matter who the other nine guys are out there,” Boynton said. “And when you have that level of confidence you can start a game 0-for-8 and still end up with 25 and you’re going to want the ball in your hands for the last play. You can tell he brings that edge to him and he’s a guy that we’re going to have to find a way to slow down or at least make a little less efficient because he’s going to be really, really aggressive no matter what.”
McClung has played well for the Red Raiders to start the season but OSU will need to worry about its own offense as it prepares for the No. 2 scoring defense in the country. Texas Tech is allowing an average of 53.7 points per game, which is one point more than the 52.7 points Tennessee allows.
The Cowboys are averaging 76.8 points in their first eight games and will need to get off to a good start offensively to avoid losing their third consecutive game.
“They’re a team that likes to take a lot of charges,” Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe said. “Their help defense is great, so this whole week we’ve just been preparing for that, playing off two feet, stuff like that. We’re really expecting them to play a great defensive game but we’re prepared for it.”
OSU will face their second top-15 team in its first three conference games, having played at Texas on Dec. 20. The Longhorns were ranked No. 11 at the time. The Cowboys will face a West Virginia team on Monday that is currently ranked No. 9 and could be OSU's third-straight top-15 opponent. Both of OSU’s conference losses were one-possession games.
The Cowboys led TCU by eight points at home with 2:21 left before losing 77-76, missing a last-second shot. OSU traveled to Texas four days later and suffered a 77-74 loss to the Longhorns.
Boynton said OSU should be 1-1 in conference play after giving up the eight-point lead to TCU and could have been 2-0 with the close game at Texas. The reality is the Cowboys are sitting at 0-2 in conference play and Boynton isn’t pondering on what could have been.
“That’s the Big 12. It’s what we deal with,” Boynton said. “You can’t get too high. You can’t get too low. You’ve got to focus on the 40 minutes in front of you and then you’ve got to forget it. If we’re thinking about the game in Austin on Saturday, we could get blown out. But preparing and playing well doesn’t guarantee you anything. It’s just the competitive level of Big 12 basketball, which we feel honored to be a part of and it’s my job to make sure we’re ready as much as possible.”