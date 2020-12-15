OSU basketball: The Cowboys look to prevent last year's 0-8 start in Big 12 play after opening the year with another hot start

Oklahoma State is coming off a big road win at Wichita State to finish its nonconference schedule with a 6-0 record.
The Cowboys will open their Big 12 Conference schedule at home against TCU at 6 p.m. Wednesday. OSU hopes to have a better start to the conference schedule than it did last year.
The Cowboys started last season with an eight-game winning streak that was capped off by a 41-point win over Ole Miss. The Cowboys lost the next three out of five games before losing their first eight conference games.
A 52-40 loss to TCU was the third loss in that eight-game skid. OSU's first conference win was the 72-57 win over the Horned Frogs in the rematch.
The Cowboys are having another strong start behind the nation’s top-freshman, Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game. Head coach Mike Boynton said he is establishing an expectation of preparation for his players so they can continue getting better each game.
“The expectation of no matter how good you’re doing there is always room for growth,” Boynton said. “And there are certainly things we need to do much better if we’re going to continue to have success.”
Boynton said he tries to balance the comparisons to last year’s team because this year’s roster is much different. Only six players from last year are still on the team today but Boynton is counting on those guys to keep things into perspective for his younger players.
“I need the guys who were on the team last year to remind them that they have to have the same focus,” Boynton said. “There is no question there is a balance in feeling good about what we’ve done, which is win the games we’ve played, be able to play the games were scheduled and the opportunity to go out and continue to have another level of success. This team has a whole other level to get to I think both offensively and defensively.”
The Big 12 Conference has five teams ranked in the top-15 with Baylor and Kansas ranked in the top 5, so OSU will have plenty of competition during its conference schedule.
Junior guard Isaac Likekele has been a major part of the OSU program since his freshman year. The team struggled when he had to miss a few games and it took the Cowboys awhile to get back on track after he left. Likekele knows how important it is to stay focused in the midst of a winning streak and he does his best to relay that to the rest of the team.
“All I can try to do is try to implement to them how important it is that we focus and keep going hard and not get caught up in early success,” Likekele said. “Because it can catch up to you. At any second you could be that team going downhill and be the bottom team in the country and at any second you can be the hottest team in the county. You just want to be consistent every day. That’s what it’s about.”
