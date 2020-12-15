OSU basketball: The Cowboys look to prevent last year's 0-8 start in Big 12 play after opening the year with another hot start

“I need the guys who were on the team last year to remind them that they have to have the same focus,” Boynton said. “There is no question there is a balance in feeling good about what we’ve done, which is win the games we’ve played, be able to play the games were scheduled and the opportunity to go out and continue to have another level of success. This team has a whole other level to get to I think both offensively and defensively.”

The Big 12 Conference has five teams ranked in the top-15 with Baylor and Kansas ranked in the top 5, so OSU will have plenty of competition during its conference schedule.

Junior guard Isaac Likekele has been a major part of the OSU program since his freshman year. The team struggled when he had to miss a few games and it took the Cowboys awhile to get back on track after he left. Likekele knows how important it is to stay focused in the midst of a winning streak and he does his best to relay that to the rest of the team.

“All I can try to do is try to implement to them how important it is that we focus and keep going hard and not get caught up in early success,” Likekele said. “Because it can catch up to you. At any second you could be that team going downhill and be the bottom team in the country and at any second you can be the hottest team in the county. You just want to be consistent every day. That’s what it’s about.”

