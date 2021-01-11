OSU basketball: The Cowboys look for their first home win against a conference opponent

With both of Oklahoma State’s Big 12 wins having come on the road, the Cowboys will look for its first home win against a conference opponent on Tuesday when No. 6 Kansas visits.
The Cowboys are seeking their first win against the Jayhawks since sweeping Kansas in the 2017-18 regular season.
OSU has won two out of three road games in the Big 12 with its lone road loss being by three points at Texas. The Longhorns gave Kansas its only conference loss in a 25-point blowout.
“We want momentum going into every game,” OSU's Isaac Likekele said after the win at Kansas State last week. “We’ve been getting wins on the road, but we want to go home and defend home court.”
OSU was in position to win both of its Big 12 home games. The Cowboys held an 8-point lead with 2:21 remaining in the loss to TCU, and they held a 19-point lead in the second half against West Virginia.
Freshman forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe missed the West Virginia game, and the Mountaineers tallied 22 offensive rebounds. He returned to the starting lineup against K-State, and his eight rebounds were the second-highest on the team behind Likekele who finished with nine.
“I wasn’t sure how he was going to respond to missing a home game,” Boynton said of Moncrieffe. “But I thought he gave us really good minutes. If we can get him and Kalib (Boone) both to play well on the same day I like our chances against anybody.”
Boone hasn’t started the season as strongly as he would have liked. He’s struggled with foul trouble and inconsistent play. He had his best game of the season against Kansas State, scoring 14 points and finishing with just one foul. The Cowboys will need him to have a similar performance if they want to break the five-game losing streak to Kansas.
OSU will also need its best player, Cade Cunningham, to take more than three shots as he did against the Wildcats. Cunningham entered that game leading the Big 12 with 19 points per game, but the Wildcats held him to a season-low five points.
Cunningham and Likekele will need to be at their best against the Jayhawks. Likekele is averaging 18 points per game in the past three games and his 60% shooting is top 5 in the Big 12.
Boynton said part of the reason why he pressed Likekele to take more shots is his confidence in Likekele’s shot selection. It also makes the game easier for Cunningham by eliminating some defensive pressure.
“He’s never been an inefficient offensive player,” Boynton said of Likekele. “He doesn’t really take bad shots. He gets a lot of it in transition where teams have a really hard time containing him. So I never worry about whether he’s going to be efficient which is part of the reason why I need him to take more shots because he’s going to take the right ones.”