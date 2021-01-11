OSU basketball: The Cowboys look for their first home win against a conference opponent

Boone hasn’t started the season as strongly as he would have liked. He’s struggled with foul trouble and inconsistent play. He had his best game of the season against Kansas State, scoring 14 points and finishing with just one foul. The Cowboys will need him to have a similar performance if they want to break the five-game losing streak to Kansas.

OSU will also need its best player, Cade Cunningham, to take more than three shots as he did against the Wildcats. Cunningham entered that game leading the Big 12 with 19 points per game, but the Wildcats held him to a season-low five points.

Cunningham and Likekele will need to be at their best against the Jayhawks. Likekele is averaging 18 points per game in the past three games and his 60% shooting is top 5 in the Big 12.

Boynton said part of the reason why he pressed Likekele to take more shots is his confidence in Likekele’s shot selection. It also makes the game easier for Cunningham by eliminating some defensive pressure.

“He’s never been an inefficient offensive player,” Boynton said of Likekele. “He doesn’t really take bad shots. He gets a lot of it in transition where teams have a really hard time containing him. So I never worry about whether he’s going to be efficient which is part of the reason why I need him to take more shots because he’s going to take the right ones.”

