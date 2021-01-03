OSU basketball: The Cowboys have a quick turnaround against West Virginia two days after earning an overtime victory

Coming off its first conference win at Texas Tech on Saturday, Oklahoma State jumps right back into action Monday.
Head coach Mike Boynton said after the game that he wanted his team to enjoy the win but not for too long, because the Cowboys host West Virginia at 8 p.m. Monday.
“These things are hard to come by especially on the road,” Boynton said of the win. “But the truth is we’ve got to take care of our home court as well. We know that on Monday we’re going to have a totally different kind of game. Much more post oriented of a team. But a hall of fame coach and a team that is going to be well prepared as we head into that game.”
West Virginia is ranked No. 9 and is expected to drop after Saturday’s four-point loss to Oklahoma, but the Mountaineers will be OSU’s third-consecutive ranked opponent. The Cowboys lost their first two conference games for the fifth-consecutive year before beating Texas Tech in overtime 82-77.
It was a one-possession game in the final seconds before a Bryce Williams steal allowed Avery Anderson to tack on two more points on a fast-break layup before the buzzer. All three of OSU’s conference games have gone down to the final seconds, and Boynton said he expects to be in similar situations in all of his Big 12 games this year.
“There’s really good players on every team in this conference so there’s going to be battles,” Boynton said. “We essentially played three one-possession games, and I fully expect to 13 or 14 more of them. What we’ve got to do is be tougher. We’ve got to continue to be tough enough to make plays when we’re down one. Can we execute? Can we get a stop when we’re up one? Can we rebound? Can we make free throws? Because that’s the margin. That’s the difference in our conference.”
Sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe, who was voted on the preseason All-Big 12 team by league coaches, stepped away from the West Virginia program for personal reasons. The Mountaineers still have three players listed as 6-7 or taller in their starting lineup.
OSU will need to rebound well in what will be a physical matchup. The Cowboys have the best rebounding guard in the conference in Isaac Likekele. His 8.1 rebounds per game are third behind TCU center Kevin Samuel (10.2 rebounds) and West Virginia forward Derek Culver (9.5).
Likekele also became more aggressive in the win over Texas Tech tying a team-high 17 points on 14 shot attempts. OSU will need similar production out of him as it tries for its first win over WVU since sweeping the Mountaineers in the 2018-19 season. They returned the favor by sweeping OSU in both games last year.