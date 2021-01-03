OSU basketball: The Cowboys have a quick turnaround against West Virginia two days after earning an overtime victory

Coming off its first conference win at Texas Tech on Saturday, Oklahoma State jumps right back into action Monday.

Head coach Mike Boynton said after the game that he wanted his team to enjoy the win but not for too long, because the Cowboys host West Virginia at 8 p.m. Monday.

“These things are hard to come by especially on the road,” Boynton said of the win. “But the truth is we’ve got to take care of our home court as well. We know that on Monday we’re going to have a totally different kind of game. Much more post oriented of a team. But a hall of fame coach and a team that is going to be well prepared as we head into that game.”

West Virginia is ranked No. 9 and is expected to drop after Saturday’s four-point loss to Oklahoma, but the Mountaineers will be OSU’s third-consecutive ranked opponent. The Cowboys lost their first two conference games for the fifth-consecutive year before beating Texas Tech in overtime 82-77.

It was a one-possession game in the final seconds before a Bryce Williams steal allowed Avery Anderson to tack on two more points on a fast-break layup before the buzzer. All three of OSU’s conference games have gone down to the final seconds, and Boynton said he expects to be in similar situations in all of his Big 12 games this year.