OSU basketball: Learning how to play with a lead is the next step for the Cowboys

The Cowboys looked like the better team for much of Monday's game before WVU went on a 15-1 run to cut the 19-point deficit to five before eventually gaining the lead. West Virginia hadn’t led all game until a Miles McBride 3-pointer gave the Mountaineers a 76-75 lead with three minutes left.

“I’m not sure we’ve figured out how to play with a lead and handle that type of prosperity in-game,” Boynton said. “There was a point in the game where I remember feeling like our focus was waning. I tried to remind our guys that there is a really good team at the other end of the court and (they) didn’t quite register it.”

OSU won its last two nonconference games by five points or less, and got it done against Texas Tech, but the Cowboys will need to figure out how to eliminate late-game collapses like they had against TCU and West Virginia.

Nineteen-point leads in the second half won’t come often for OSU against Big 12 teams. Junior guard Isaac Likekele said being the team to protect its lead is a different dynamic than the previous two years.

The Cowboys were usually the team that got down early and was forced to battle their way back into games.