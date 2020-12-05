OSU basketball: Late second-half run lifts OSU to a win over Oakland

Oklahoma State weathered the storm of Oakland’s hot 3-point shooting to win its fourth consecutive game to start the season.

The Golden Grizzlies shot 46% from deep, but a late second-half surge by OSU earned the Cowboys an 84-71 win Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

“They came in and shot their shots with confidence and they played a great game,” freshman Cade Cunningham said. “I think the biggest thing is we have to learn from that, though. We’re always happy with a win but I don’t think we’re satisfied with how we won the game.”

Cunningham led the Cowboys with 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Junior Isaac Likekele added 16 points and seven rebounds. Five OSU players scored in double figures and combined for 69 points.

OSU held a 59-58 lead with 9:31 left before a 16-2 run gave the Cowboys a 75-60 lead with 3:34 remaining. The Golden Grizzlies cut the OSU lead to eight points with 1:26 left, but the Cowboys held them off.

OSU did a solid job sharing the ball, finishing with 22 assists. Kalib Boone scored 13 points and had seven rebounds. Ferron Flavors Jr. (12) and Bryce Williams (10) were the other players who scored in double figures.