 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU basketball: Cowboys lose another close one with a 77-74 loss at Texas
No. 11 Texas 77, OSU 74

OSU basketball: Cowboys lose another close one with a 77-74 loss at Texas

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma St Texas Basketball

Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele passes the ball as Texas' Kai Jones (right) defends during the second half of Sunday's game in Austin, Texas.

 Chuck Burton, AP

Two of the Big 12’s top freshmen went head-to-head Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Matt Coleman of No. 11 Texas went to the free-throw line with a two-point lead over Oklahoma State with less than two seconds left. He made 1-of-2 free throws and OSU point guard Isaac Likekele only had a chance for a full-court prayer that hit the top of the backboard. Texas survived with a 77-74 win.

OSU freshman Cade Cunningham and Texas freshman Greg Brown combined for 49 points and 17 rebounds. Cunningham finished with a game-high 25 points and three rebounds while Brown had 24 points and a game-high 14 boards.

Sunday was the third consecutive one-possession game for the Cowboys and the fourth straight game decided by five points or less. OSU is 2-2 in those games.

The Cowboys led for much of the first 20 minutes against Texas and held a 34-29 lead at halftime. They then fell behind and trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half. OSU trailed 70-61 with 3:33 left and a 7-1 run cut the Texas lead to 71-68 with 29 seconds left.

Two Coleman free throws pushed the lead back to five before a Bryce Williams 3-pointer cut the lead to 73-71 with 21 seconds remaining. Brown scored on two more free throws for Texas before Williams knocked down another 3 to cut the lead to 76-74 with two seconds left. The Cowboys couldn’t complete the comeback.

OSU won all six of its nonconference games before losing back-to-back games against its first two Big 12 opponents. The Cowboys lost their first eight conference games last season but will try to prevent a repeat with a conference win at Texas Tech on Jan. 2.

— From staff reports

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News