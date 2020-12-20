OSU basketball: Cowboys lose another close one with a 77-74 loss at Texas

Two of the Big 12’s top freshmen went head-to-head Sunday in Austin, Texas.

Matt Coleman of No. 11 Texas went to the free-throw line with a two-point lead over Oklahoma State with less than two seconds left. He made 1-of-2 free throws and OSU point guard Isaac Likekele only had a chance for a full-court prayer that hit the top of the backboard. Texas survived with a 77-74 win.

OSU freshman Cade Cunningham and Texas freshman Greg Brown combined for 49 points and 17 rebounds. Cunningham finished with a game-high 25 points and three rebounds while Brown had 24 points and a game-high 14 boards.

Sunday was the third consecutive one-possession game for the Cowboys and the fourth straight game decided by five points or less. OSU is 2-2 in those games.

The Cowboys led for much of the first 20 minutes against Texas and held a 34-29 lead at halftime. They then fell behind and trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half. OSU trailed 70-61 with 3:33 left and a 7-1 run cut the Texas lead to 71-68 with 29 seconds left.