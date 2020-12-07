OSU basketball: After an impressive shooting night by Oakland last week, Oral Roberts presents a similar challenge for the Cowboys

Oklahoma State allowed Oakland to shoot 46% on 3-pointers in last week’s home win, and now the Cowboys are preparing to host an Oral Roberts team that shot 42% from deep in its last game.

Oakland’s Rashad Williams made 10-of-20 3-pointers against OSU and the Golden Grizzlies made 17 total 3-point shots. The Cowboys could be dealing with another hot 3-point shooter when they tip off against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Max Abmas is shooting 40% on 3-pointers in his first three games. He knocked down 6-of-11 from deep in an 85-80 loss to Wichita State last week. He and Kevin Obanor combined for 55 points on 10 made 3-pointers.

The Cowboys will be focused on limiting ORU’s 3-point shots on Tuesday.

“For us, our identity has to start on the defensive end, and we didn’t have the defensive focus consistently through the game,” Boynton said after beating Oakland. “We had spurts. We’d get up seven and we’d let them run off three 3s and we’d be down. … Understanding how to take a lead and extend it. Go from up eight to up 15 is certainly something that we’re going to need to be able to do.”