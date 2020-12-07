OSU basketball: After an impressive shooting night by Oakland last week, Oral Roberts presents a similar challenge for the Cowboys

Oklahoma State allowed Oakland to shoot 46% on 3-pointers in last week’s home win, and now the Cowboys are preparing to host an Oral Roberts team that shot 42% from deep in its last game.
Oakland’s Rashad Williams made 10-of-20 3-pointers against OSU and the Golden Grizzlies made 17 total 3-point shots. The Cowboys could be dealing with another hot 3-point shooter when they tip off against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Max Abmas is shooting 40% on 3-pointers in his first three games. He knocked down 6-of-11 from deep in an 85-80 loss to Wichita State last week. He and Kevin Obanor combined for 55 points on 10 made 3-pointers.
The Cowboys will be focused on limiting ORU’s 3-point shots on Tuesday.
“For us, our identity has to start on the defensive end, and we didn’t have the defensive focus consistently through the game,” Boynton said after beating Oakland. “We had spurts. We’d get up seven and we’d let them run off three 3s and we’d be down. … Understanding how to take a lead and extend it. Go from up eight to up 15 is certainly something that we’re going to need to be able to do.”
OSU’s first in-state game of the season against Oral Roberts will be the good opportunity for the Cowboys to work on trying to extend their leads. OSU defeated Oral Roberts in a 53-point blowout two years ago, but the Golden Eagles trailed by only two points with 17 seconds left before losing 80-75 last year.
Oral Roberts and Wichita State are the last two games before the conference schedule starts. With the Big 12 having five teams ranked in the top 25, OSU will be seeing tough competition. Going into the conference schedule undefeated will be a big confidence-booster for the Cowboys if they can hold off ORU and then Wichita State on Saturday.
“We’ve got to find a way to win. That’s what it’s about every night,” point guard Isaac Likekele said following the Oakland victory. “We’ve got some talented teams in the Big 12 and teams that we’re going to see in nonconference that as a team they might hit a lot of threes. That’s what it’s about though, winning at a high level. You find different ways to win on different nights.”
