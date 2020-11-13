OSU baseball: Cowboys loving new stadium

Oklahoma State will play its first baseball season in O’Brate Stadium when the season kicks off this spring.
The Cowboys have spent this fall enjoying and getting comfortable with their new space during team scrimmages and fall workouts that have just recently ended.
“It was awesome,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said during a Zoom call on Friday. “Everything we ever did at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium was fantastic. And then when it was time to move from that home to this one, it was that same excitement that you feel. It’s a new home so from Day 1 of moving in here, from the first time that gigantic American flag was raised and the first time the scoreboard was turned on, to the first batting practice session, to the first scrimmage home run. All these moments where you see something happen for the first time was really fantastic.”
Holliday said the Cowboys could taste the opening moment right before last season got shut down because of the virus. Canceling the season was a tough break for OSU baseball. But Holliday said the extra space in the new stadium has allowed OSU extra room to spread out and stay safe while continuing to get quality work done during a pandemic.
“I think the thing our players have benefitted from the most, especially this particular fall, is the space we have here,” Holliday said. “The ability to bring them in in groups and keep them spread out to train frequently, but to train more efficiently and also to do so with more room. It’s made it a better environment, a safer environment. It’s allowed us to get a lot of things done.”
There isn’t a finalized schedule for the season yet, but Holliday said they are planning to play their original 56-game schedule until told otherwise. No matter how many games they play, it will be a joyful moment for the team and fans when the Cowboys host their first game.
“I think it’ll be a really exciting time to share with our fans,” Holliday said. “We’ve got a great group of loyal Cowboy baseball fans that have been waiting for this moment just like we have. To open those gates and to see our loyal fans pour in to see the players rise to the occasion will be fantastic.”
