 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU baseball: Cowboys loving new stadium

OSU baseball: Cowboys loving new stadium

{{featured_button_text}}
O'Brate Stadium

A look at O'Brate Stadium, OSU's new ballpark. COURTNEY BAY/OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State will play its first baseball season in O’Brate Stadium when the season kicks off this spring.

The Cowboys have spent this fall enjoying and getting comfortable with their new space during team scrimmages and fall workouts that have just recently ended. 

“It was awesome,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said during a Zoom call on Friday. “Everything we ever did at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium was fantastic. And then when it was time to move from that home to this one, it was that same excitement that you feel. It’s a new home so from Day 1 of moving in here, from the first time that gigantic American flag was raised and the first time the scoreboard was turned on, to the first batting practice session, to the first scrimmage home run. All these moments where you see something happen for the first time was really fantastic.”

Holliday said the Cowboys could taste the opening moment right before last season got shut down because of the virus. Canceling the season was a tough break for OSU baseball. But Holliday said the extra space in the new stadium has allowed OSU extra room to spread out and stay safe while continuing to get quality work done during a pandemic.

“I think the thing our players have benefitted from the most, especially this particular fall, is the space we have here,” Holliday said. “The ability to bring them in in groups and keep them spread out to train frequently, but to train more efficiently and also to do so with more room. It’s made it a better environment, a safer environment. It’s allowed us to get a lot of things done.”

There isn’t a finalized schedule for the season yet, but Holliday said they are planning to play their original 56-game schedule until told otherwise. No matter how many games they play, it will be a joyful moment for the team and fans when the Cowboys host their first game.

“I think it’ll be a really exciting time to share with our fans,” Holliday said. “We’ve got a great group of loyal Cowboy baseball fans that have been waiting for this moment just like we have. To open those gates and to see our loyal fans pour in to see the players rise to the occasion will be fantastic.”

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News