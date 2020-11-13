OSU baseball: Cowboys loving new stadium

Oklahoma State will play its first baseball season in O’Brate Stadium when the season kicks off this spring.

The Cowboys have spent this fall enjoying and getting comfortable with their new space during team scrimmages and fall workouts that have just recently ended.

“It was awesome,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said during a Zoom call on Friday. “Everything we ever did at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium was fantastic. And then when it was time to move from that home to this one, it was that same excitement that you feel. It’s a new home so from Day 1 of moving in here, from the first time that gigantic American flag was raised and the first time the scoreboard was turned on, to the first batting practice session, to the first scrimmage home run. All these moments where you see something happen for the first time was really fantastic.”

Holliday said the Cowboys could taste the opening moment right before last season got shut down because of the virus. Canceling the season was a tough break for OSU baseball. But Holliday said the extra space in the new stadium has allowed OSU extra room to spread out and stay safe while continuing to get quality work done during a pandemic.