OSU at TCU notebook: Ogbongbemiga sets school record; Tylan Wallace misses fourth quarter

Five takeaways and a school record

OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga set a single-game school record by forcing three fumbles in Saturday’s 29-22 loss at TCU. He finished the game with 12 tackles and had two fumble recoveries.

“It looked like his effort was unbelievable,” Gundy said. “He’s been tremendous for us this year in what he’s accomplished. His effort and leadership has been awesome. He worked his butt off and competed throughout the game.”

The Cowboys had a season-high five takeaways and just one turnover. Dating back to 2008, OSU held a 63-7 record when winning the turnover battle but couldn’t get the job done Saturday.

The defense has forced eight turnovers and accounted for 16 points in the last two games. OSU scored its fifth non-offensive touchdown of the year when defensive end Brock Martin returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown.

Defensive back Thomas Harper grabbed his first career interception in the second quarter.

OSU injury update