OSU at TCU notebook: Ogbongbemiga sets school record; Tylan Wallace misses fourth quarter

Five takeaways and a school record
OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga set a single-game school record by forcing three fumbles in Saturday’s 29-22 loss at TCU. He finished the game with 12 tackles and had two fumble recoveries.
“It looked like his effort was unbelievable,” Gundy said. “He’s been tremendous for us this year in what he’s accomplished. His effort and leadership has been awesome. He worked his butt off and competed throughout the game.”
The Cowboys had a season-high five takeaways and just one turnover. Dating back to 2008, OSU held a 63-7 record when winning the turnover battle but couldn’t get the job done Saturday.
The defense has forced eight turnovers and accounted for 16 points in the last two games. OSU scored its fifth non-offensive touchdown of the year when defensive end Brock Martin returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown.
Defensive back Thomas Harper grabbed his first career interception in the second quarter.
OSU injury update
Receiver Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown but missed the fourth quarter after suffering an injury on his 55-yard TD catch at the end of the third quarter. Defensive backs Tre Sterling and Rodarius Williams also missed the second half with injuries.
Running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown missed Saturday’s game completely.
Jackson gets second start
After rushing for 235 yards in his first career start against Texas Tech last week, running back Dezmon Jackson rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry.
“I thought he got downhill, I thought he made some cuts,” Gundy said. “I know he competed so I felt good about him. … Over four yards a carry. We would like to be 4.5 (yards per carry) but I’m pleased with what he’s bringing to the table.”
Jackson has combined to rush for 353 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries in his first two career starts.
Woods sets new high
Cowboy back Jelani Woods made a play in the open field to elude a TCU defender for a 46-yard gain in the second quarter. It was the longest reception of his career.
The longest reception for Woods entering this year was 32 yards. He surpassed that with a 34-yard catch against Iowa State earlier this season and beat that previous high by 12 yards Saturday. Woods has eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on the year.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
