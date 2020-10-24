OSU at ISU notebook: Spencer Sanders plays in his first game since season opener

Sanders returns from injury

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders hadn’t appeared in a game since he started in the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19. He only threw two passes for 23 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Getting the start against Iowa State, his ankle looked fine after rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown. Sanders also threw for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Cowboys play first game since Oct. 3

Saturday was OSU's first game since beating Kansas on Oct. 3. The Cowboys had an open week following the Kansas game followed by an unexpected open week because last week’s game against Baylor was rescheduled for Dec. 12 due to Baylor’s COVID-19 issues.

It is the first time OSU has had consecutive off weeks between regular-season games since 1918. The Cowboys, who were named Oklahoma A&M at the time, had three consecutive open weeks after the season opener because of an outbreak of influenza during the 1918 pandemic.

Big rushing day