OSU at ISU notebook: Spencer Sanders plays in his first game since season opener

Sanders returns from injury
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders hadn’t appeared in a game since he started in the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19. He only threw two passes for 23 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter.
Getting the start against Iowa State, his ankle looked fine after rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown. Sanders also threw for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Cowboys play first game since Oct. 3
Saturday was OSU's first game since beating Kansas on Oct. 3. The Cowboys had an open week following the Kansas game followed by an unexpected open week because last week’s game against Baylor was rescheduled for Dec. 12 due to Baylor’s COVID-19 issues.
It is the first time OSU has had consecutive off weeks between regular-season games since 1918. The Cowboys, who were named Oklahoma A&M at the time, had three consecutive open weeks after the season opener because of an outbreak of influenza during the 1918 pandemic.
Big rushing day
Chuba Hubbard rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Iowa State hadn’t allowed any player to rush for more than 49 yards in a game this season before Hubbard and Sanders surpassed that mark Saturday. The Cowboys tallied 226 rushing yards. Iowa State hadn’t allowed more than 118 rushing yards heading into Saturday’s game.
Gundy beats another ranked team
Gundy earned his 30th win against a top-25 team as a head coach. He joins Alabama coach Nick Saban and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney as the only active coaches with 30 wins over AP top-25 teams at their current schools.
First 4-0 start since 2015
OSU has won its first four games for the first time since the 2015 season. The Cowboys finished 10-3 that season. It is the fifth time in the Gundy era that the Cowboys remained undefeated after its first four games.
Hale misses first field goal
OSU kicker Alex Hale made his first eight field-goal attempts of his career heading into Saturday’s game. One more would have been the 10th-longest streak in school history. Hale’s first miss of his career came on the first drive of the game. He missed a 37-yard field goal that would have given the Cowboys an early 3-0 lead.
Sixth straight close game
OSU survived with a three-point victory Saturday. It was the sixth consecutive game between the two teams that was decided by seven points or fewer. The last game decided by more than seven points was the 37-20 win the Cowboys had over ISU in 2014.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
