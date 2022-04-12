 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

OSU announces 'Pioneer Woman' as commencement speaker for spring graduates

  • Updated
  • 0

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond will be the commencement speaker for Oklahoma State University’s spring 2022 graduates.

The author, businesswoman and “Food Network” star will speak May 7 at Gallagher-Iba Arena for OSU’s undergraduate ceremonies, according to a news release. No tickets are required.

OSU commencement speaker Ree Drummond

Drummond

Drummond’s Pawhuska-based “Pioneer Woman” empire encompasses everything from TV shows and cookbooks to home furnishings and restaurants.

"(Drummond) is an inspiration and an Oklahoma treasure for her down-to-earth approach to life and leadership,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said in the news release. “Her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity have opened Oklahoma's prairies and way of life to the masses.”

Drummond has authored seven best-selling cookbooks, several children’s books and an autobiography. She recently appeared in a holiday movie for Discovery+.

People are also reading…

“I’m so honored to celebrate this year’s OSU graduates, and to have the opportunity to encourage them to stay open to all that life has in store – both professionally and personally,” Drummond said in the news release.

Saturday commencement schedule

9 a.m., Ferguson College of Agriculture, and College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology (Gallagher-Iba Arena)

12:30 p.m., Spears School of Business (Gallagher-Iba Arena)

3:30 p.m., College of Arts and Sciences (Gallagher-Iba Arena)

6:30 p.m., College of Education and Human Sciences (Gallagher-Iba Arena)

For more information, go to registrar.okstate.edu/commencement.

 

From 2016: Pioneer Woman Mercantile opens in Pawhuska

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night, E’Lena Ashley defeated two-term incumbent Shawna Keller, and Susan Lamkin defeated former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris. Meanwhile, school board incumbents at Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa Tech and Union all earned another term. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Residents returning to Kyiv region find total devastation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert