OSU analysis: The Cowboys allowed big points and big plays to Texas Tech but the defense still made winning plays

In what has been an unusual year for the Big 12, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech showed a flash of normalcy for the conference on Saturday during the Cowboys' win.
Five third-quarter touchdowns were scored within a six-minute span on the way to scoring a combined 94 points. Competing in a vintage Big 12 was good for an OSU offense that has been struggling to score this year.
The 50-44 win was the most points scored by OSU in 19 games dating back to last season when the Cowboys scored 56 points to beat McNeese State on Sept. 7, 2019. The defense made some key plays in the second half, but defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said having a game like that was not a good feeling.
“We’ve worked real hard to when we do get points to be able to put a game away,” Knowles said. “And I thought we had plenty of opportunities to put the game away. In terms of those explosive plays and things that we’ve given up in the past, we’ve made a lot of strides, but it just shows you how hard it is to win a Power 5 football game.”
The defense has been solid for OSU most of the season. Many of OSU’s wins this year have been on the backs of its defensive players, but Texas Tech had its share of big plays on Saturday -- as did Oklahoma two weeks ago.
The defense allowed 639 yards, and all six of Texas Tech’s touchdowns happened on plays longer than 20 yards. The average touchdown play for the Red Raiders was 44 yards. The longest touchdown plays for TTU were a 70-yard and 59-yard run.
“The explosive plays killed us,” Knowles said. “I think we took a step backward in terms of the explosive plays. We’re a little beat up. Losing Rodarius (Williams) was a huge blow to us. Jarrick (Bernard-Converse) and Christian (Holmes) are both banged up also. So I felt like we were just kind of hanging on there. That was tough. I know these kids are doing their best but we’ve got to find more ways to help them.”
Although the defense gave up several chunk plays, it made a few winning plays as well. Spencer Sanders threw an interception early in the third quarter when OSU was leading 21-17. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez forced a fumble on the first play of the following TTU drive which safety Tre Sterling recovered.
When Texas Tech took a 24-21 lead on a 48-yard pass, Tre Sterling followed Jason Taylor’s 48-yard kick return by returning an interception 65 yards to give the Cowboys a 34-24 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
The Cowboys had a 41-31 lead when Sterling recovered another fumble forced by Bernard-Converse on the first play of the fourth quarter. OSU also forced a safety during the fourth quarter.
“Sometimes as a defense, it’s either going to be stops just three-and-outs that win the game just to give the ball back to the offense, or you have to do more than that,” Sterling said. “You have to get turnovers and you have to get defensive touchdowns. I didn’t think at all it was going to be that type of game to where the defense was going to have this many turnovers or touchdowns on defense, and even special teams with Jason. But it was that game.”
The Cowboys allowed 21 first-quarter points against Oklahoma on the way to giving up 41 points and then gave up several big plays against Texas Tech. They will need to limit the big plays, but Knowles said they never stopped believing they could get stops.
“I think they still believed in themselves which is good,” Knowles said. “A tough game against Oklahoma then we had our times in this game where we did struggle but they still believed in themselves. That’s a big positive because it’s a coaching cliché but it’s one play at a time. Even though you gave up some things you can still change the game on the next play. So that just shows me that they really do still believe in themselves and they believe that they can make plays and it’s just a matter of us figuring out what’s going to be best for them moving forward.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.