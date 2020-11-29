OSU analysis: The Cowboys allowed big points and big plays to Texas Tech but the defense still made winning plays

“The explosive plays killed us,” Knowles said. “I think we took a step backward in terms of the explosive plays. We’re a little beat up. Losing Rodarius (Williams) was a huge blow to us. Jarrick (Bernard-Converse) and Christian (Holmes) are both banged up also. So I felt like we were just kind of hanging on there. That was tough. I know these kids are doing their best but we’ve got to find more ways to help them.”

Although the defense gave up several chunk plays, it made a few winning plays as well. Spencer Sanders threw an interception early in the third quarter when OSU was leading 21-17. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez forced a fumble on the first play of the following TTU drive which safety Tre Sterling recovered.

When Texas Tech took a 24-21 lead on a 48-yard pass, Tre Sterling followed Jason Taylor’s 48-yard kick return by returning an interception 65 yards to give the Cowboys a 34-24 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

The Cowboys had a 41-31 lead when Sterling recovered another fumble forced by Bernard-Converse on the first play of the fourth quarter. OSU also forced a safety during the fourth quarter.