OSU analysis: Cowboys may have lost Hubbard, but the future is bright at the running back position

Oklahoma State fans got their first glimpse of Chuba Hubbard as the featured running back when he averaged 106 yards in the final four games of the 2018 season as a redshirt freshman.
Current Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, who finished his college career with 3,539 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, was injured toward the end of that season and a passing of the torch took place for Hubbard to take over heading into the following year.
Hill was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, and Hubbard took the torch to lead the nation with 2,094 rushing yards on his way to becoming a Heisman candidate.
OSU fans have witnessed another passing of the torch over the last three games this year.
Head coach Mike Gundy announced ahead of the Baylor game that Hubbard, who has been dealing with injury issues for much of the year, wouldn’t be competing for Cowboys anymore and is headed to the NFL. Hubbard has missed the last three games and saw limited action in November.
Backup running back LD Brown did a solid job filling in at times, but the fifth-year senior has also been banged up. Neither running back has carried the ball since Bedlam on Nov. 21. That opened the door for former junior college transfer Dezmon Jackson and freshman Dominic Richardson to start their transition of leading the backfield heading into next season.
The two have combined to rush for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in the last three games with an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Every college football player has been granted an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so neither has used any of their eligibility. Brown could technically come back if he wanted, but when asked if he would a few weeks ago, he said he is taking it day-by-day.
“It’s a pretty good deal,” Gundy said. “We’ve got Richardson for five more years and we’ve got Dez for I think three. So I’m excited about the direction we’re going with those guys. Maybe we can get some linemen back here and keep some of those guys healthy.”
Jackson hadn’t tallied any carries in the three games he appeared in last year and only had 18 rushes this season before getting his first start in the shootout against Texas Tech. He finished with 235 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. He followed that performance with 118 yards and a touchdown against TCU.
Jackson earned his third consecutive start in Saturday's 42-3 win at Baylor, but Richardson had the breakout game, rushing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys have done a solid job of replacing NFL-caliber running backs in recent years.
Current Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was a seventh-round draft pick out of OSU in 2017. He has 661 rushes for 3,018 yards and 20 touchdowns in his NFL career. Hill followed Carson to the NFL as a fourth-round pick two years later. Now Hubbard is expected to join them in the upcoming draft.
Jackson and Richardson will look to hold down the run game in Stillwater after Hubbard is gone. A healthier offensive line heading into next year should make it easier.
“It’s a pretty good one-two punch moving into 2021,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “We’re excited about where we’re headed there and we’re excited about the offensive line. I think we’re going to probably flip the script next year with our offensive line. This year we’ve had to help them out in protection and do a lot of things to try and bring some young guys along. Next year, hell, I think they’re going to be the strength of our offense, so (it's) pretty encouraging, no question about it.”
The Cowboys (7-3, 6-3 Big 12) will find out their bowl destination on Dec. 20.
