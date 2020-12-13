OSU analysis: Cowboys may have lost Hubbard, but the future is bright at the running back position

The two have combined to rush for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in the last three games with an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Every college football player has been granted an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so neither has used any of their eligibility. Brown could technically come back if he wanted, but when asked if he would a few weeks ago, he said he is taking it day-by-day.

“It’s a pretty good deal,” Gundy said. “We’ve got Richardson for five more years and we’ve got Dez for I think three. So I’m excited about the direction we’re going with those guys. Maybe we can get some linemen back here and keep some of those guys healthy.”

Jackson hadn’t tallied any carries in the three games he appeared in last year and only had 18 rushes this season before getting his first start in the shootout against Texas Tech. He finished with 235 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. He followed that performance with 118 yards and a touchdown against TCU.

Jackson earned his third consecutive start in Saturday's 42-3 win at Baylor, but Richardson had the breakout game, rushing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys have done a solid job of replacing NFL-caliber running backs in recent years.