OSU 85, Texas Southern 65: Freshmen Cunningham and Walker combine for 39 in home opener

STILLWATER — Hours after several Oklahoma State football seniors finished the last home game of their career, Cade Cunningham and the rest of the basketball freshman class competed in their first game inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday.

The limited capacity didn’t allow a sea of orange to pack the arena, but the Cowboys still put on a show starring Cunningham and former Putnam City West standout Rondel Walker. The two freshmen combined for 39 points in an 85-65 win over Texas Southern.

Cunningham, who scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in his collegiate debut Wednesday, had another 20-point game in the home opener. Walker added 19 points, and three of Cunningham’s four assists ended with a Walker 3-pointer.

“You’ve got to give credit to the kid,” OSU head coach Mike Boynton said of Walker. “He continued to work hard and believe in himself and not get down when he didn’t make shots. He was able to bounce back and played with a lot of confidence today.”

Cunningham had more of a defensive presence in his second game, adding two blocks and two steals to his stat sheet. He also limited himself to two turnovers after having five on Wednesday. The Cowboys went from 18 turnovers in the first game to nine turnovers on Saturday.