OSU 82, No. 13 Texas Tech 77: Four Cowboys score in double figures to win their first conference game of the season

“It’s Bryce’s athletic quick-twitch ability that puts him in position to make those plays,” Boynton said. “It’s a different element that we get from him than we get from many of our other guys.”

Cunningham has been OSU’s main offensive threat, averaging 19 points per game heading into Saturday. But the Cowboys won by committee, with four players scoring in double figures. Cunningham finished with 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting while Anderson and Isaac Likekele led the team with 17 points.

Boynton has been pushing for Likekele to be more aggressive offensively, and Likekele delivered by shooting a team-high 14 shots. He made seven of them.

“We talked about (Likekele) being a guy who couldn’t be fifth or sixth on our team in shots,” Boynton said. “Wasn’t sure he’d be first, but I’ll take him being first. If he’s second, that’s good. Maybe third but he’s got to be more aggressive for us.”

All three of OSU’s conference games have come down to the final seconds, and the past five games have been decided by five points or less. OSU lost the first two conference games, by one point to TCU and three to Texas. The Cowboys pulled out the close one on the road to win three of their last five games decided by five points or less.

“I believe we have the toughest players in the country,” Likekele said. “Talent-wise, we have unbelievable talent, but when it comes to toughness, I think we are one of the toughest teams in the country.”