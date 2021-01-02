OSU 82, No. 13 Texas Tech 77: Four Cowboys score in double figures to win their first conference game of the season

One of the main messages Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton relayed to his team heading into Saturday's game at Texas Tech was that players needed to be more aggressive instead of watching freshman Cade Cunningham on offense.
Cunningham is OSU’s top talent, but the Cowboys had no choice but to rely on other players down the stretch after the Big 12’s leading scorer fouled out with 2:43 left in overtime. OSU outscored No. 13 Texas Tech by three points in the final minutes and beat the Red Raiders 82-77 for its first conference win.
“It’s almost, in some ways, a good way to wrap up what this week has been about,” Boynton said. “What we’ve talked about all week is, 'guys, we’re watching Cade play too much. If you’re going to be on the court, you’re not here to watch the show — you’re here to be a part of it'.”
The Cowboys led 73-72 after Texas Tech made 1-of-2 free throws on Cunningham’s fifth foul. Keylan Boone, who has been a major rebounder for OSU this season, grabbed an offensive rebound on the following possession and was fouled on the made layup that ended in a 3-point play to put OSU up by four with 2:10 left.
Bryce Williams forced a steal and a fast-break dunk to push the lead to six points. Williams scored 15 points in his first start with OSU (7-2, 1-2 Big 12). His biggest contribution came on the final play of the game, when Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2) was trailing by three points and had a chance to force a second overtime. Williams stole the inbound pass and gave it to a wide-open Avery Anderson, who scored a layup before the buzzer.
“It’s Bryce’s athletic quick-twitch ability that puts him in position to make those plays,” Boynton said. “It’s a different element that we get from him than we get from many of our other guys.”
Cunningham has been OSU’s main offensive threat, averaging 19 points per game heading into Saturday. But the Cowboys won by committee, with four players scoring in double figures. Cunningham finished with 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting while Anderson and Isaac Likekele led the team with 17 points.
Boynton has been pushing for Likekele to be more aggressive offensively, and Likekele delivered by shooting a team-high 14 shots. He made seven of them.
“We talked about (Likekele) being a guy who couldn’t be fifth or sixth on our team in shots,” Boynton said. “Wasn’t sure he’d be first, but I’ll take him being first. If he’s second, that’s good. Maybe third but he’s got to be more aggressive for us.”
All three of OSU’s conference games have come down to the final seconds, and the past five games have been decided by five points or less. OSU lost the first two conference games, by one point to TCU and three to Texas. The Cowboys pulled out the close one on the road to win three of their last five games decided by five points or less.
“I believe we have the toughest players in the country,” Likekele said. “Talent-wise, we have unbelievable talent, but when it comes to toughness, I think we are one of the toughest teams in the country.”