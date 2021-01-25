OSU 81, Iowa State 60: Cowboys bounce back with a road win against Iowa State

AMES, Iowa -- Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham missed his second-consecutive game on Monday, but the Cowboys handled business against a depleted Iowa State team.

The Cyclones were missing seven players, including four starters in the 81-60 loss to the Cowboys. Six of the seven players were out because of health and safety protocols. Both OSU and Iowa State have dealt with COVID-19 issues recently.

Freshmen Rondel Walker and Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe both had career nights for the Cowboys. Moncreiffe led OSU with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Walker missed the last game with an arm injury and returned to score 20 points, including 4-of-8 shooting from 3.

The Cowboys outrebounded Iowa State 49-19, and Moncrieffe had six of OSU’s 13 offensive rebounds.

“Going in we knew they were short-handed,” Moncrieffe said. “I knew they didn’t have a lot of depth at that big spot, so I knew I was going to have to be aggressive on the offensive glass.”

Iowa State put the pressure on the Cowboys early by taking a 13-2 lead despite being short-handed. The Cowboys eventually settled in with a 12-0 run that helped OSU establish a 41-31 halftime lead.