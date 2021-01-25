OSU 81, Iowa State 60: Cowboys bounce back with a road win against Iowa State

AMES, Iowa -- Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham missed his second-consecutive game on Monday, but the Cowboys handled business against a depleted Iowa State team.
The Cyclones were missing seven players, including four starters in the 81-60 loss to the Cowboys. Six of the seven players were out because of health and safety protocols. Both OSU and Iowa State have dealt with COVID-19 issues recently.
Freshmen Rondel Walker and Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe both had career nights for the Cowboys. Moncreiffe led OSU with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Walker missed the last game with an arm injury and returned to score 20 points, including 4-of-8 shooting from 3.
The Cowboys outrebounded Iowa State 49-19, and Moncrieffe had six of OSU’s 13 offensive rebounds.
“Going in we knew they were short-handed,” Moncrieffe said. “I knew they didn’t have a lot of depth at that big spot, so I knew I was going to have to be aggressive on the offensive glass.”
Iowa State put the pressure on the Cowboys early by taking a 13-2 lead despite being short-handed. The Cowboys eventually settled in with a 12-0 run that helped OSU establish a 41-31 halftime lead.
OSU (10-4, 4-4 Big 12) led for the entire second half but the Cyclones (2-8, 0-6) pulled within eight points with 7:11 left. Iowa State benefited from an OSU season-high 24 turnovers which allowed the Cyclones to hang around in the second half. But 58 points in the paint and 60% shooting helped the Cowboys overcome their mistakes.
A 14-2 run created some distance for OSU and the Cowboys cruised to their fourth conference win of the season.
Kalib Boone scored a career-high against Baylor over the weekend and followed that performance with 15 points and 8 rebounds on 7-of-7 shooting Monday night. Avery Anderson III was the fourth Cowboy to score double figures, finishing with 11 points and five assists.