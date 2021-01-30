OSU 81, Arkansas 77: Cunningham shows no signs of fatigue in his first game back

“He thought Kalib had earned the right to continue to start and that he needed to work his way back in and earn his way back into the lineup,” Boynton said of Cunningham. “To me, it just goes to show you the type of person he is. Great kid. He’s going to start for an NBA team and I’ve got him off the bench. I’ll probably be the last person to ever do that for him.”

Cunningham started on the bench but ended as the closer for OSU (11-4). The Cowboys were trailing 69-64 when Cunningham took over. His 11 points in the final 5:45 started with a 3-point play followed by a step-back jumper that tied the game at 69.

Cunningham ended the game by scoring OSU’s final six points that included two clutch free throws.

A Cunningham layup gave OSU a 77-75 lead with 1:52 left before Arkansas tied the game at 77. The Cowboys regained the lead on a Cunningham two-point jump shot with 21 seconds left and Arkansas had another chance to tie the game.

Connor Vanover missed a 3-pointer and Cunningham grabbed the biggest rebound of the game before being fouled with 3.8 seconds left. He knocked down both free throws to push the lead to four points and sealed the game by intercepting the Arkansas (13-5) inbound pass.