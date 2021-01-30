OSU 81, Arkansas 77: Cunningham shows no signs of fatigue in his first game back

STILLWATER — Cade Cunningham hadn’t suited up for a game in nearly three weeks but didn’t show any signs of fatigue with his performance Saturday.
Cunningham scored 21 points with seven rebounds and five assists in the Cowboys' 81-77 win over Arkansas at Gallagher-Iba Arena. He also tallied three steals and answered any concerns about conditioning by playing 31 minutes.
“The first couple up-and-downs kind of had me winded,” Cunningham said. “Just kind of getting accustomed to the pace of the game, but after awhile, my adrenaline got flowing, things like that. I really wasn't too worried about my fatigue or the fact that I missed so many days. I just tried to feel myself and be in the moment. I did that, and eventually I got comfortable again.”
Cunningham sat out the past two games after missing time because of COVID-19 protocols. OSU coach Mike Boynton said there wasn’t a conversation about the number of minutes Cunningham would play but it was Cunningham’s decision to come off the bench.
Kalib Boone has played well since being placed back into the starting lineup with Cunningham being out. Saturday was his third consecutive start and his third consecutive game scoring at least 15 points. He finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Boynton said Cunningham liked the rhythm that OSU played with and decided to come off the bench.
“He thought Kalib had earned the right to continue to start and that he needed to work his way back in and earn his way back into the lineup,” Boynton said of Cunningham. “To me, it just goes to show you the type of person he is. Great kid. He’s going to start for an NBA team and I’ve got him off the bench. I’ll probably be the last person to ever do that for him.”
Cunningham started on the bench but ended as the closer for OSU (11-4). The Cowboys were trailing 69-64 when Cunningham took over. His 11 points in the final 5:45 started with a 3-point play followed by a step-back jumper that tied the game at 69.
Cunningham ended the game by scoring OSU’s final six points that included two clutch free throws.
A Cunningham layup gave OSU a 77-75 lead with 1:52 left before Arkansas tied the game at 77. The Cowboys regained the lead on a Cunningham two-point jump shot with 21 seconds left and Arkansas had another chance to tie the game.
Connor Vanover missed a 3-pointer and Cunningham grabbed the biggest rebound of the game before being fouled with 3.8 seconds left. He knocked down both free throws to push the lead to four points and sealed the game by intercepting the Arkansas (13-5) inbound pass.
“I kind of gravitate to the ball, especially in big moments,” Cunningham said. “I kind of want to assert myself more, and my team, they do a really good job of finding me and making sure I'm in the right spot. All credit to them. They make sure that I'm comfortable and make sure that I'm allowed to do what I do. Coach put me in the right position, as well.”
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished with 11 points and six rebounds for his third-straight game scoring in double figures. Avery Anderson III added 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3.
OSU plays at TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.