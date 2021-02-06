OSU 75, No. 6 Texas 67: Kalib Boone has a career night in upset win

Cunningham scored seven points in the final two overtime periods. He said the bad shooting night didn’t affect his ability to pull through down the stretch.

“I had forgot the missed shots,” he said. “I didn’t know I shot 22 shots until just now. I think just clearing your mind after a miss or something goes wrong, just trying to stay with the game and stay locked in. That’s what I did and I finished strong.”

OSU got through the first half relying on Boone’s inside presence. He scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in the first 20 minutes. The Cowboys ended the half on a 21-6 run that gave them a 35-29 halftime lead. OSU finished with 38 points in the paint.

“The challenge, especially with (Moncrieffe) out, we knew we would have to try to get something inside,” Boynton said. “They’ve got great length and maybe we could go attack them and get them in some foul trouble which I think was a bit of a success.”

Boone was cautious of Texas' athleticism so he picked his spots accordingly, shooting an efficient 8-of-13 and totaling 11 free-throw attempts.