OSU 75, No. 6 Texas 67: Kalib Boone has a career night in upset win

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone showed his full arsenal of post moves on Saturday.
The Cowboys were missing forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe against No. 6 Texas, so Boone had to shoulder the workload inside. He had a career game to help the Cowboys upset the Longhorns in Gallagher-Iba Arena, 75-67 in double overtime. It was the third consecutive loss for the Longhorns.
Boone’s 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks were all career-highs for the Tulsa native and former Memorial standout.
“I went into the game to do my job for my team,” Boone said. “Every time I screened, I rolled to the rim. I made another defender help, then when I got it, I’m a Big 12 player too on scholarship. I’ve got to go show them that I can make plays down here.”
It’s OSU’s third win over an Associated Press top-25 team. The Cowboys are now 3-3 overall and 2-1 at home against ranked opponents this year. OSU (12-5, 5-5 Big 12) was the highest-ranked team outside of the top-25 in the most recent AP Poll and Saturday’s win gives the Cowboys a good chance at cracking the top-25 for the first time this season.
Boone scored OSU’s first basket with a strong up-and-under move and he kept that footwork going the entire game. He credited assistant coach Cannen Cunningham for his post moves.
“Coach Cunningham has done a really, really good job with him,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “I know everybody just thinks he’s just kind of a stick figure over there because his brother signed with us but he played basketball at a pretty high level. He’s played overseas and has coached this game for a really, really long time and he’s really helped. He’s done a really good job at helping develop his confidence and footwork.”
Freshman Cade Cunningham had a slow start and finished with the worst shooting night of his college career, going 5-of-22. He only had three points in the first half but came through in crucial moments, as he’s done multiple times this season. He finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Texas (11-5, 5-4) held a 59-56 lead in the final minute of regulation when Cunningham tied the game with a 3-pointer that eventually sent the game into overtime.
Boone scored four of OSU’s six points in the first OT period and Cunningham knocked down two free throws. The Cowboys outscored Texas 10-2 in the second overtime and Cunningham’s five consecutive points helped create the distance.
OSU held a 69-67 lead when Cunningham knocked down a 3 followed by two free throws to make it 74-67 lead with 50 seconds left. Anderson’s two free throws capped a 7-0 OSU run to end the game. Anderson had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Cunningham scored seven points in the final two overtime periods. He said the bad shooting night didn’t affect his ability to pull through down the stretch.
“I had forgot the missed shots,” he said. “I didn’t know I shot 22 shots until just now. I think just clearing your mind after a miss or something goes wrong, just trying to stay with the game and stay locked in. That’s what I did and I finished strong.”
OSU got through the first half relying on Boone’s inside presence. He scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in the first 20 minutes. The Cowboys ended the half on a 21-6 run that gave them a 35-29 halftime lead. OSU finished with 38 points in the paint.
“The challenge, especially with (Moncrieffe) out, we knew we would have to try to get something inside,” Boynton said. “They’ve got great length and maybe we could go attack them and get them in some foul trouble which I think was a bit of a success.”
Boone was cautious of Texas' athleticism so he picked his spots accordingly, shooting an efficient 8-of-13 and totaling 11 free-throw attempts.
“They love to go get the highlight block and I respect them on that because they have verticals out this world,” Boone said. “I told myself if they’re going to be aggressive then give them that pump fake. Once you give them that pump fake they’re going to be cautious on jumping again (and) that’s when you get to that hook.”
The Cowboys completed the upset despite shooting 35% from the field, committing 22 turnovers and missing a key player in Moncrieffe. OSU will look to clean up some of its mistakes at Kansas on Monday. OSU beat Kansas at home Jan. 12, when the Jayhawks were the No. 6 team in the country.