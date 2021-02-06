OSU 75, No. 6 Texas 67: Cowboys upset the Longhorns in double overtime

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has now beaten two top-10 teams in less than a month after knocking off No. 6 Texas on Saturday.

The Cowboys beat the Longhorns 75-67 in double overtime in Gallagher-Iba Arena less than a month after beating a previously ranked No. 6 Kansas team at home on Jan. 12.

It’s OSU’s third win over an Associated Press top-25 team. The Cowboys are now 3-3 against ranked opponents and are 2-1 at home. OSU was the highest-ranked team outside of the top-25 in the most recent AP Poll and Saturday’s win gives the Cowboys a good chance at cracking the top-25 for the first time this season.

OSU outscored Texas 10-2 in the second overtime to hand Texas its third-consecutive loss. Freshman Cade Cunningham didn’t have his best game having scored just three points in the first half but he finished with 19.

Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe missed the game because of an undisclosed injury but Tulsa native Kalib Boone shouldered the workload for the Cowboys inside. He scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half to help OSU hold a 35-29 halftime lead. OSU ended the first half on a 21-6 run with Cunningham only scoring three first-half points.