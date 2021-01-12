OSU 75, Kansas 70: Cowboys beat No. 6 Kansas for the first time since 2018

It’s the second time this season that OSU has won the game on a Bryce Williams steal. Williams stole a Texas Tech inbound pass when the Red Raiders trailed by three with five seconds left three games ago.

Williams finished the game with 17 points. Anderson had 14 and Likekele added 10 points. Walker led the team with 10 rebounds and finished with eight points.

OSU has won three of its past four games since losing by three at Texas on Dec. 20.

Tuesday was the first win against Kansas since OSU swept the Jayhawks in the 2017-18 regular season. Tuesday snapped a five-game losing streak to Kansas, and it’s the first home win for OSU since beating Oral Roberts on Dec. 8.

“We’ve really grown up a lot since we’ve left Austin,” Boynton said. “That was a critical moment for us. Texas is really good. …We played with them for most of the game. Since that game, we have an identity. We know who we are.”

Kansas did a solid job of doubling Cunningham every time he touched the ball in the first six minutes of the game. Cunningham scored eight quick points to get going and the 19-18 lead he gave OSU was the first lead of the game for the Cowboys.