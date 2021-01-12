OSU 75, Kansas 70: Cowboys beat No. 6 Kansas for the first time since 2018

STILLWATER — When No. 6 Kansas regained the lead late in the game after Oklahoma State held a 16-point lead in the second half, OSU coach Mike Boynton told his team that losing after having a big lead wasn’t going to happen again.
“I told the guys no, this isn’t happening,” Boynton said. “We’ve been the better team all night and we’re going to win the game.”
The Cowboys suffered a 3-point loss in their last home game after having a 19-point lead against West Virginia. OSU was on the verge of a similar fate Tuesday night, but the Cowboys completed the 75-70 upset over No. 6 Kansas for its first home win against a conference opponent.
Cade Cunningham led the team with 18 points, and his biggest play of the game came when he blocked Marcus Garrett and saved the ball with a pass to Williams with the score tied at 70. Williams found an open Rondel Walker on a fast break who was fouled while converting on a layup. His free throw gave OSU a 73-70 lead with 38 seconds left.
Kansas went on a 21-2 run to take a 70-67 lead moments earlier. The Cowboys were in desperate need of a bucket when Isaac Likekele knocked down a corner 3-pointer that tied the game at 70.
Williams could have made it a two-possession game with 16 seconds left after the Walker 3-point play, but he missed the free throw to give Kansas had a chance to force overtime. He made up for the mistake with 4.2 seconds left when he stole the KU inbound pass and capped off the upset by bouncing an alley-oop to himself on the fast-break dunk before the buzzer.
It’s the second time this season that OSU has won the game on a Bryce Williams steal. Williams stole a Texas Tech inbound pass when the Red Raiders trailed by three with five seconds left three games ago.
Williams finished the game with 17 points. Anderson had 14 and Likekele added 10 points. Walker led the team with 10 rebounds and finished with eight points.
OSU has won three of its past four games since losing by three at Texas on Dec. 20.
Tuesday was the first win against Kansas since OSU swept the Jayhawks in the 2017-18 regular season. Tuesday snapped a five-game losing streak to Kansas, and it’s the first home win for OSU since beating Oral Roberts on Dec. 8.
“We’ve really grown up a lot since we’ve left Austin,” Boynton said. “That was a critical moment for us. Texas is really good. …We played with them for most of the game. Since that game, we have an identity. We know who we are.”
Kansas did a solid job of doubling Cunningham every time he touched the ball in the first six minutes of the game. Cunningham scored eight quick points to get going and the 19-18 lead he gave OSU was the first lead of the game for the Cowboys.
OSU held the lead for the rest of the game until the Jayhawks regained the lead late in the second half. Cunningham, who only had three shot attempts in the win against Kansas State, scored 14 first-half points and the Cowboys shot 56% in the first half and 58% from 3.
“I knew I had to attack,” Cunningham said. “At Kansas State, I wasn’t feeling my best but this game I knew my team was going to allow me to be aggressive and that’s what I did.”
Former Booker T. Washington standout Bryce Thompson scored two points in 13 minutes for Kansas and suffered a broken finger toward the end of the game.