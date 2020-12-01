OSU 70, Marquette 62: Zone defense lifts the Cowboys to their third straight victory

MILWAUKEE -- Eleven of the 17 listed players on the Oklahoma State basketball roster are new to the program.
Each time the Cowboys are put in a tough spot, head coach Mike Boynton gets a chance to discover something new about his team. His players showed on Tuesday that they know how to battle back after taking an early hit by Marquette before pulling out a 70-62 win on the road.
“We got heart,” Bryce Williams said. “We can play deep in our roster. We can play with anybody I think. Big or small team, I think we can play with anybody.”
A 13-0 run by Marquette created an early 15-4 deficit for the Cowboys. OSU then trailed 19-7 with nearly 12 minutes left in the first half when Boynton switched to a pressure zone. The zone sparked a 15-0 run to take a 22-19 lead with 8:24 left in the half.
“I felt like we were just not in rhythm offensively and I felt that we needed to attack the paint a little more,” Boynton said. “And then defensively we just couldn’t find great matchups across the board and so obviously we made an adjustment and went to a zone.”
The zone forced Marquette into several late shot clock situations. The Cowboys forced 24 turnovers and had several consecutive stops that allowed OSU to get out in transition. The defensive adjustment forced Marquette to shoot less than 26% in the second half.
“We always kind of had that in our back pocket,” Boynton said of the zone. “I didn’t expect to play it as much. We usually like to play it out of a timeout or as a change of pace. But I told our guys to be ready for it and it certainly was a big factor in the game for us in my opinion.”
The Cowboys trailed 35-32 at the half but outscored Marquette 38-27 in the second half.
OSU freshman Cade Cunningham had an efficient 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and six rebounds. Williams and freshman Rondel Walker were major sparks off the bench.
Walker followed his 19-point performance in the home opener last with a 16-point game on Tuesday. Williams knocked down 3-of-5 3-pointers on his way to scoring 13 points in his first game logging meaningful minutes. Isaac Likekele added 11 points and six rebounds.
The Cowboys were without sophomores Chris Harris Jr. and Avery Anderson so getting big minutes from their other guards was significant.
“As a coach this time of year you don’t really know your team that well,” Boynton said. “You don’t know because you haven’t really been through anything. Haven’t really faced any adversity. …We played a real big high-level team today on the road and we got down. To see the way we responded, didn’t flinch, didn’t start pointing fingers, coming more together and then certainly Bryce and Rondel were huge, huge sparks off the bench for us.”
