OSU 70, K-State 54: Cowboys end game with 13-consecutive made field goals to put K-State away

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Big 12’s leading scorer had his lowest scoring total of the season, but Oklahoma State still left Manhattan with a win Saturday.

Cade Cunningham finished with six rebounds, five assists and five points on three shot attempts in the 70-54 win over Kansas State.

His teammates picked up the attack with four Cowboys scoring at least 11 points. Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker scored a team-high 15 points. Likekele also led the team with nine rebounds.

“Cade obviously didn’t play particularly well,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “So to go on the road without him playing well and to come out with a double-digit road win in conference play, we’ll take that win every single time. And go home and try to get ready for the next one.”

The Cowboys gave up a 19-point lead in an 87-84 loss to West Virginia in their previous game but had a much better ending against Kansas State (5-8, 1-4 Big 12). OSU held a 39-35 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining before ending the game with 13 consecutive field goals.

The Cowboys (8-3, 2-3) shot 75% percent in the second half and 56% for the game. OSU’s largest lead was 18 points.