OSU 70, K-State 54: Cowboys end game with 13-consecutive made field goals to put K-State away

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Big 12’s leading scorer had his lowest scoring total of the season, but Oklahoma State still left Manhattan with a win Saturday.
Cade Cunningham finished with six rebounds, five assists and five points on three shot attempts in the 70-54 win over Kansas State.
His teammates picked up the attack with four Cowboys scoring at least 11 points. Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker scored a team-high 15 points. Likekele also led the team with nine rebounds.
“Cade obviously didn’t play particularly well,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “So to go on the road without him playing well and to come out with a double-digit road win in conference play, we’ll take that win every single time. And go home and try to get ready for the next one.”
The Cowboys gave up a 19-point lead in an 87-84 loss to West Virginia in their previous game but had a much better ending against Kansas State (5-8, 1-4 Big 12). OSU held a 39-35 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining before ending the game with 13 consecutive field goals.
The Cowboys (8-3, 2-3) shot 75% percent in the second half and 56% for the game. OSU’s largest lead was 18 points.
“We just remained focused,” Likekele said. “(Against) West Virginia, we thought we had it in the bag. A bunch of young guys, including myself. I thought we might have been said and done. Got lackadaisical, lost focus. That’s how we lost that one. This time, after every four minutes, it was 0-0 every time. We emphasized it. Go out there and win this four minutes.”
Kalib Boone has struggled to find a rhythm, but he played his best game of the year Saturday. Boone scored a season-high 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He committed just one foul in 22 minutes after previously struggling with foul trouble. Avery Anderson III added 11 points, four assists and four rebounds.
“I’m not satisfied,” Boone said. “I’ve still got to put in more. I’ll just say this. I’m happy that I got out of that scoring slump.”
The Cowboys join three other Big 12 teams with a 2-3 conference record. Four Big 12 teams hold a better conference record than OSU with one of them being No. 6 Kansas. OSU will host the Jayhawks at 7 p.m. Tuesday.