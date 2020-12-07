OSSAA vows better enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines during football state championships

“We all have to take ownership. We're going to be talking with our school administrators. UCO is going to be more active and our staff is going to be more active," he said.

Jackson said OSSAA and UCO officials will be more active in directing people to appropriate seating areas. That may include sending more spectators to the grassy seating area around the south end zone, Jackson said.

And, some people who insist on not wearing masks may have to be escorted from the stadium and have their money refunded, he said.

"That's not something we want to do, but we will if we have to," Jackson said. "We don't want such a special time to be tainted by COVID-related issues and the fact that we’re ignoring safety concerns. I know that’s what UCO wants and it’s what we want and we’re working on repairing anything that went wrong."

Lincoln Christian and Holland Hall play for the 3A state title at 7 p.m. Friday at UCO. Wagoner faces Clinton for the 4A crown at 1 p.m. Saturday and Midwest City-Carl Albert plays Oklahoma City-Bishop McGuinness at 7 p.m. Saturday for the 5A title.

The Class 2A and Class A semifinals are this weekend and the finals in those divisions will be played at UCO on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.