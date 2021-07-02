OSHD announces recommended COVID-19 precautions ahead of Fourth of July weekend

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state, health officials are urging Oklahomans to take some precautions as they celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released two sets of guidance, for vaccinated and unvaccinated Oklahomans, to help mitigate virus transmission through the weekend.
“We hope you take this time to relax with family and friends,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Commissioner of Health for the state of Oklahoma, in a news release. “However, we want everyone to be cautious when gathering this weekend, especially if you have not been vaccinated, as some areas across the state are seeing an uptick in recent case numbers.”
Masks are not needed when gathering indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated people, per CDC and Health Department guidance, unless required by businesses or local laws, but vaccinated people can still wear a mask especially when attended a crowded gathering with unvaccinated people.
Take the celebration outside, especially if vaccinated people are meeting up with unvaccinated people, health officials said.
The Health Department and the CDC recommends unvaccinated people wear masks if they plan to gather indoors with people outside their household.
Gathering outdoors in a socially distanced setting can allow people to choose not to wear a mask.
Masks may still be required on planes, buses or other public transportation during travel for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
These safety guidelines are particularly important in light of emerging variants of COVID-19, OSDH said.
“Variants of any virus are to be expected,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Chief Medical Officer for the state of Oklahoma. “However, this doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be taken seriously. If you are vaccinated, it is less likely that you will have a severe or life-threatening case of COVID-19 if you do become infected.”
Resources on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at oklahoma.gov/covid19. More information on variants, sequencing and vaccination data can be found in the ODSH's Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.