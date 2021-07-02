OSDH announces recommended COVID-19 precautions ahead of Fourth of July weekend

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state, health officials are urging Oklahomans to take some precautions as they celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released two sets of guidance, for vaccinated and unvaccinated Oklahomans, to help mitigate virus transmission through the weekend.

“We hope you take this time to relax with family and friends,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Commissioner of Health for the state of Oklahoma, in a news release. “However, we want everyone to be cautious when gathering this weekend, especially if you have not been vaccinated, as some areas across the state are seeing an uptick in recent case numbers.”

Masks are not needed when gathering indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated people, per CDC and Health Department guidance, unless required by businesses or local laws, but vaccinated people can still wear a mask especially when attended a crowded gathering with unvaccinated people.

Take the celebration outside, especially if vaccinated people are meeting up with unvaccinated people, health officials said.

The Health Department and the CDC recommends unvaccinated people wear masks if they plan to gather indoors with people outside their household.