Osborn, Russ, David advance from runoffs in state secondary office races

OKLAHOMA CITY — Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn defeated Republican challenger Rep. Sean Roberts in the primary runoff Tuesday.

Osborn had about 53% of the vote in nearly complete results from the State Election Board late Tuesday.

Osborn, a former small-business owner and past member of the Oklahoma House, is seeking a second term.

She faces Libertarian Will Daugherty and Democrat Jack Henderson on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

“We are very pleased with the results,” Osborn said. “It was close. But we are happy for the opportunity to keep working on the projects we have been working on at the Department of Labor for critical job shortages and occupational licensure reform. We appreciate the voters giving us the opportunity to continue that work.”

Rep. Todd Russ, who has a history in banking, defeated former state Sen. Clark Jolley in the runoff for state treasurer.

He will face Libertarian Gregory J. Sadler and Democrat Charles DeCoune on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Russ had about 56% of the vote in nearly complete results late Tuesday.

“I am very humbled that people care about a clean race and that sticking to the message still matters,” Russ said. “I am proud of my campaign team and the guidance they gave me and the great voters of Oklahoma who believe in a good clean race in spite of what some opponents might try to do.”

Jolley is a former Oklahoma Tax Commission member and state secretary of finance.

The seat came open when Republican Randy McDaniel, a former House member, decided not to seek another term.

Sen. Kim David defeated former Rep. Todd Thomsen in the runoff for corporation commissioner.

David had about 59% of the vote in nearly complete results late Tuesday.

She said she was pretty excited about the outcome, adding that she thinks she has best background for the job.

She said that on the campaign trail, she heard from people who want someone to support the oil and gas industry and to push back against over burdensome regulations.

David, a small-business owner who served 12 years in the upper chamber, faces Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood in the general election.

Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy is term-limited and can’t seek another term.