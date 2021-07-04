 Skip to main content
OSBI seeks answers to Hugo man found dead with gunshot wound last July 4
  • Updated
Jatavion Alexander

Alexander

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of a Hugo man last year, the agency said Sunday.

Jatavion Alexander, 27, was found dead with a single gunshot wound in the front seat of his vehicle in the early morning hours of July 4, 2020.

The vehicle was parked in the 800 block of South H Street in Hugo, about 160 miles south of downtown Tulsa.

Anyone with information about Alexander's homicide is asked to call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Callers and emailers can remain anonymous, the agency said.

